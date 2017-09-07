Newspaper summaries – September 7 2017 – Crisis as Nasa, Jubilee reject Chebukati team

Daily Nation

Crisis as Nasa, Jubilee reject Chebukati team

he electoral commission was on Wednesday headed for a fresh crisis after the appointment of a team to manage the repeat presidential elections provoked internal divisions within the agency and rejection by the major political players. On Wednesday, it emerged that some members of the commission were unhappy with the manner in which their chairman, Mr Wafula Chebukati, went about naming the seven-member team under his supervision to manage the repeat poll.

Uhuru starts three-day campaign tour of five counties

President Uhuru Kenyatta will Thursday start a three-day whirlwind campaign blitz in five counties as the October 17 two-man race between him and his main challenger Raila Odinga draws near. In a statement, State House said that President Kenyatta will use the visits to thank Kenyan voters for voting in Jubilee leaders in the August 8 elections and upholding peace after a landmark Supreme Court judgment annulled his election following a petition by Mr Odinga.

Kenyans among top 3 most generous people worldwide

Kenyans are some of the most generous people in the world, a yearly global index of charitable giving released this week has indicated. A good number of them regularly donate money to a good cause, volunteer to work for free, and often give a hand to complete strangers, says the World Giving Index 2017, which has ranked Kenya at position three out of 139 countries surveyed.

The Standard

Election losers rush to file petitions before deadline

Daggers are now drawn following an avalanche of petitions filed with slightly under a week before the deadline. By Wednesday a record 130 petitions had been filed across the country, out of which 13 are challenging the election of 13 governors, up from seven on Tuesday. At least 54 petitions are the challenging election of MPs while over 60 others had been filed by 4pm yesterday contesting election of MCAs.

Busia governor race loser Paul Otuoma backs Uhuru Kenyatta

Busia governor race loser Paul Otuoma is the latest politician to switch sides as political realignments take centre stage ahead of the repeat presidential election. Dr Otuoma yesterday ditched National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying Mr Raila sidelined Busia.

Election petitions to cost over Sh2 billion as numbers keep increasing

The cost of filing and litigating election petitions could rise to over Sh2 billion as more cases were filed across the country. By Wednesday, more than 100 petitions challenging the election of governors, senators, MPs, woman representatives, and MCAs had been filed in various courts.

The Star

We’re ready for free and fair poll, nothing short of that — NASA

NASA yesterday said it is ready for the repeat election, but added its demands for a free and fair process. The alliance defended its hardline stance, saying the IEBC must create a level playing field for all parties. “The IEBC has powers to gazette and degazette the election date as per the law so that we address important issues raised by the Supreme Court,” ODM chairman John Mbadi said after a parliamentary group meeting. He was addressing the media on behalf of the officials under NASA affiliate parties at Wiper headquarters.

Courts to clear 116 poll petitions before February

The courts have up to February next year to determine the fate of 116 elections petitions filed across the country challenging results of various elective seats. The window for filing of petitions challenging posts of Governor, Senator, Women Representatives, Members of the National Assembly and MCAs closes today. The law gives any person intending to challenge election results – apart from the presidential results – 28 days from the date of declaration to do so.

We deserve better pay, equal to the work we do – clinical officers

Clinical officers want a high-level team to address salary discrepancies in the health sector. The mid-level workers are annoyed that intern doctors earn nearly double the salary of the highest ranked, degree-holding clinical officer or nurse in Kenya. The clinicians, who threatened to strike on Friday next week if their demands are not met, say they feel overworked and unrecognised.

Business Daily

US clears controversial Sh43bn Kenya combat aircraft deal

A controversial Sh43 billion ($418 million) combat aircraft order by the Kenyan military is clean, a US State agency has declared. The purchase, among the single-biggest weapons deal in the country’s history, was found to be in compliance with US laws governing the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme after a five-month review by the Government Accountability Office. “The events related to this FMS transaction are consistent with the standard FMS process,” concluded the US Congress’ investigative arm after studying the deal.

September salary shock for workers as KRA cracks the whip

Thousands of public and private sector employees could miss out on their September salaries after their Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) were de-activated by the taxman. The de-listed individuals mainly comprise those who have pending Value Added Tax (VAT) obligations that could have arisen either from payments for private consultancies outside their workplace or directorships in personal companies that are not tax compliant. The Kenya Revenue Authority on Wednesday received thousands of queries from those whose PINs had been de-activated, a day after revealing that more than 95,000 VAT non-compliant taxpayers would have their accounts de-listed.

Special schools demand Sh230m

Administrators of special schools are demanding the release of more than Sh230 million, saying activities in the institutions are at risk of coming to a halt. Special Schools Heads Association of Kenya (SSHAK) chairman Arthur Injenga said they were unable to pay non-teaching staff who play a critical role in ensuring that children are in schools. “The capitation is supposed to take us from July to December. We are now in September and the more than 200 schools have not received the money,” said Mr Injenga. The schools are also supposed to receive top ups from the government to supplement their budgets.