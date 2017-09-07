News highlights – September 7 2017 – Uhuru heads to West Pokot, Bungoma, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru and Nairobi to woo voters ahead of Oct 17 election

Uhuru heads to West Pokot, Bungoma to woo voters ahead of Oct 17 Presidential election

President Uhuru Kenyatta will today start a meet-the-people tour that will see him visit West Pokot, Bungoma, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru and Nairobi Counties, State House Spokesperson, Manoah Esipisu has confirmed. The President will use the visits to the counties to thank residents for upholding peace and voting for Jubilee leaders from Members of County Assembly to President in the August 8 polls. President Kenyatta will also use the visits to mobilise residents to turn out in large numbers and once again vote for him. The President will kick off his tour in Chepareria, West Pokot, and Bungoma before driving to Eldoret. In Bungoma, Kenyatta will visit Kimilili to specifically thank residents for supporting Jubilee MP Didmus Wekesa Baraza.

IEBC meets today ahead of Jubilee, NASA session

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioners held a meeting today amid controversy dogging preparations for the fresh presidential election due on October 17, with reports indicating that they are themselves divided over the team named by Chairperson Wafula Chebukati to manage the fresh poll. Officials at the Commission say the meeting will be followed by meetings with representatives of the Jubilee Party and National Super Alliance who have all opposed some of the preparations so far announced – including the election date and officials named to manage the new poll.

Support IEBC’s decision, foreign envoys urge Kenyans

US Ambassador Robert Godec and his UK counterpart Nic Hailey along with other heads of foreign missions in Kenya have called for peace ahead of the October 17 Presidential re-election. They say even as the country prepares for a re-run of the presidential election, electoral violence remains a serious concern. In a statement, the ambassadors have called on all political leaders to come out strongly and call for peace during and after the polls, set to be between incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga. While insisting on the need for Kenyans to be allowed to express their will freely including through peaceful protests, the envoys have urged police to avoid using excessive force while protecting lives and property.