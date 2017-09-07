Governor Sonko to ensure payments to Nairobi County workers are made on time

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has said his administration will work to ensure payments to County workers are made on time going forward.

County staff have, in the past, faced salary delays due to what some have touted as bureaucracy and corruption.

Sonko said his move is in line with his commitment to establish a consultative framework to facilitate dialogue and team work.

Sonko this week met with County Staff Union officials in Nairobi.

“Discussions centred on progress made in regularizing the payment of staff salaries, timely remittance of statutory deductions, key issues to be included in the Draft Collective Bargaining Agreement whose discussions are ongoing, enhanced and open dialogue between my administration and workers among other issues,” he said.

"After extensive discussions with the National Treasury yesterday, my office is happy to report that monies for August salaries have already been wired to our accounts for immediate payment of salaries and that, going forward, disbursements shall be made on time." Nairobi County Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko

The union officials also reaffirmed their commitment to work closely with my office after one of them was misquoted in one of the dailies as having issued a strike threat.