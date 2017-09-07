Business highlights – September 7 2017 – Nakumatt to shut down Next Gen branch nine months after opening

Nakumatt to shut down Next Gen branch nine months after opening

Troubled retail chain, Nakumatt Supermarkets has announced plans to shut down its branch in the Next Gen Mall along Mombaa Road barely nine months after it was opened. The store, which occupies 60,000 square feet of space, will be closed down indefinitely on September 9, 2017. Last December, the retailer launched the Next Gen branch, marking the unit its 63rd store in East Africa. At the time, Nakumatt Holdings Managing Director Atul Shah said the firm was at an advanced stage to open its 64th branch in Kigali, Rwanda as part of a strategy to boost its top line revenues and enhance service delivery.

City Hall in plans to net Ksh100 million in daily revenue

Jambopay, the company that runs the City Hall’s e-payment platform, has taken over the cash office operations as the state body plans to net Ksh100 in daily revenue. The platform allows revenues paid through banks and mobile money transfers to reflect inreal-time on its eJiji Pay system. City Hall hopes to hit a daily revenue collection rate of Ksh100 million once it fully switches to an automated system. Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who launched the switchover to the electronic platform on Monday, said the daily collection has so far doubled to Ksh14 million after the newly elected county officials conducted a sting operation recently.

Huawei increases presence in Kenya with release of new Y Series

Huawei Mobile Kenya has introduced its Y Series range of phones in the country to provide consumers with quality and affordable smartphone options. Speaking at the launch of the new phone range at Huawei offices in Nairobi, Huawei Device Kenya, Country Director, Derek Duh said the Y series will target the growing mobile market segment providing powerful budget smartphones which offer productivity, entertainment and a superb photography experience. Retailing at Sh. 22,999; Sh.12, 999 and Sh.8,999 respectively, the new Y series range of smartphones are all powerful upgrades of their predecessors that were launched last year in April.

A research on the Kenyan smartphone landscape by Jumia Business Intelligence and GSMA Mobile showed that 67 percent of Kenyans are classified as internet users. The rise of this internet penetration is attributed to an increased uptake of smartphones due to the emergence of various players in the Kenyan market.