Business headlines-September 7 2017 Kenya’s 2017 GDP to worsen after fresh poll order
September 7, 2017 40 Views

Kenya’s 2017 GDP to worsen after fresh poll order

Kenya’s economy is expected to lose a further 0.3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) owing to the Supreme Court decision that nullified the August 2017 presidential results. The drop increases the percentage to 1.03 per cent adding the one percent drop that was expected owing to the General Election.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce Chairman Kiprono Kittony says the country has witnessed a fall in exports, low money circulation, weaker purchasing power among traders and low employment rate.

Residential flats and apartments ready to be occupied in Nairobi, Kenya, 09 August 2015.

“I do not have the specific numbers, but the damage could be greater if we continue to contest on the date of the Presidential election that was set by the IEBC, we should not aggravate the problem,” he said.

Sonko outlaws cash payments in Nairobi to curb corruption

Governor Mike Sonko says cash payments will no longer be accepted at City Hall. Sonko argues cash payments have facilitated corruption, leading to loss of revenue.

He said the county government would make it mandatory for those paying for services to do so through the eJijiPay service.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko meeting with Matatu Owners Association representatives in Nairobi

“Going forward, we have decided that no cash will be accepted at City Hall. Pay your fees via eJijiPAY either by dialing *217# on your phone or online via https://epayments.nairobi.go.ke or via the eJijiPAY apps available on Playstore,” said Sonko in a statement.

Only 4 banks increased credit to businesses in the last three months

Only 10 percent of Kenya’s 42 financial institutions posted an increase in credit issuance as a result of capping of interest rates in the second quarter of 2017.

This is according to a new Survey by the Central Bank of Kenya has seen banks register mixed reactions on the impact of interest rates on demand and actual credit granted.

Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Patrick Njoroge

CBK’s Commercial Bank Credit Survey, which was undertaken between April and June 2017, shows that 45 percent of the commercial banks said interest rate capping had little effect on the actual loans issued, while the other 45 percent said actual credit granted decreased.

