All imported pharmaceutical goods to undergo pre-export inspection from September, says KEBS

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) have formed a partnership which will see all imported medical devices, food supplements, medical cosmetics, and herbal products inspected under the Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) to Standards programme.

The new guideline, will kick off on September 1st and is aimed at protecting the public against imported pharmaceutical products that do not comply with local quality standards and technical regulations.

The joint effort between the two organizations is aimed at leveraging KEBS’ PVoC programme which inspects imported goods at the country of origin before they arrive in the country for sale/distribution.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) is the National Drug Regulatory Authority established under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act, Chapter 244, the Laws of Kenya. PPB is mandated to regulate the Practice of Pharmacy and the Trade in Drugs and Poisons. KEBS is mandated to offer, among other services, quality inspection of imports based on Kenya Standards or approved specifications.

With this guideline, products and other allied healthcare borderline products falling under the regulated mandate of Pharmacy and Poisons Board must comply with the Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) to Standards programme implemented by KEBS.

According to a notice by KEBS and PPB, the importers of medical devices, food supplements, medical cosmetics, herbal products must obtain Certificates of Conformity (CoC) for their cargo before applying for Import Permits from Pharmacy and Poisons Board through the Kenya National Single Window Electronic (Kentrade) System.