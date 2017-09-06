Sports highlights – September 6 2017 – FIFA rejects Leicester City application for midfielder Adrien Silva

Paris St-Germain caught peeing in the pool, says La Liga president

Paris St-Germain and Manchester City have been accused of ‘financial doping’ by La Liga president Javier Tebas. Speaking at the Soccerex conference in Manchester, Tebas said the clubs had spent money from outside football and action should be taken to stop it. Tebas said PSG were “laughing at the system” after their world record £200m purchase of Neymar from Barcelona. He added: “We’ve caught them peeing in the swimming pool. Neymar peed from the diving board. We can’t accept this.” The head of Spanish football’s top flight, continued: “It is not just about PSG but also Manchester City. I need more money from TV, otherwise Manchester City with its oil will take all these players.”

World number two Andy Murray likely to miss rest of season due to hip injury

Andy Murray says he will “most likely” miss the rest of the season because of his ongoing hip injury. The British world number two, 30, pulled out of the US Open two days before the tournament began and has not played since Wimbledon in July. He has withdrawn from October’s ATP Tour events in Beijing and Shanghai and will likely miss the events in Vienna and Paris later that month. “This is the best decision for my long-term future,” said the Scot. In a statement posted on social media, Murray said he will begin his 2018 season at the Brisbane International, starting on 1 January, in preparation for the Australian Open, which begins on 15 January, following a “frustrating year on court for many reasons”.

FIFA rejects Leicester City application for midfielder Adrien Silva

FIFA has rejected Leicester City’s application to register midfielder Adrien Silva after the club missed the deadline by 14 seconds. The Foxes signed the midfielder from Sporting Lisbon for £22m but finalised parts of the deal near the close of the summer transfer window on 31 August. Silva’s registration was not completed in time with football’s governing body meaning he is ineligible until January. Leicester are in the process of trying to appeal against the decision. The Football Association has been in touch with FIFA and will look to help Leicester with its case.