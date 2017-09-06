Sports headlines-September 6 2017 Pharaohs gun down Uganda Cranes in World Cup qualifier

Pharaohs gun down Uganda Cranes in World Cup qualifier

Egypt gained revenge for Friday’s defeat in Kampala by beating Uganda 1-0 in Alexandria to leapfrog their opponents at the top of Group E.

Mohamed Salah scored the winner after six minutes, netting at the second attempt after Uganda goalkeeper Dennis Onyango blocked his first effort.

There were huge celebrations at the end among Egyptians, who have not been to the World Cup since 1990 despite winning four African titles since.

The North Africans now have nine points, Uganda seven, while Ghana – who have appeared at the last three World Cups – lie in third with five points after thumping Congo 5-1 in Brazzaville.

Venus Williams beats Kvitova in thriller to make US Open 2017 semis

Venus Williams reached her 23rd Grand Slam semi-final with a thrilling win over Petra Kvitova in a final-set tie-break. The 37-year-old American won 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-2) in front of a rapturous night-session crowd in New York.

“I was so fortunate to win that match. It came down to the wire and I’m hoping we have more matches like that.” Williams said. Madison Keys and Coco Vandeweghe will try to join their compatriots in the last four when they play their quarter-finals on Wednesday.

“I would love the top four, five to be that (American) again.That would be huge.”she added.

Wales move to second in group after late win

A late 2-0 victory for Wales against Moldova saw them leapfrog the Republic of Ireland into second place of World Cup Qualifying Group D on Tuesday night.

After an even opening period, Wales sprang into life in the second half and their pressure paid off in the 80th minute as a superb cross from Ben Woodburn was headed home by Hal Robson-Kanu.

Aaron Ramsey then rounded off proceedings as his volley was deflected into the back of the net in the second minute of injury time to earn Chris Coleman’s side a hard-fought victory.

With the Republic of Ireland losing 1-0 to Serbia in Dublin, it means that Wales have now gone second in Group D, one point ahead of their home nations rivals and four behind leaders Serbia.