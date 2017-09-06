No cash will be accepted at City Hall, says Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

In a bid to crack down on instances of corruption, cash transactions will no longer be accepted at City Hall, Nairobi County Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko has said.
In a statement issued earlier this morning, the Governor said his administration was bringing the hammer down on cases of draft within the County.
"We collected Ksh37.1 million yesterday! We could’ve collected so much more (Ksh40 million plus). We have now decided that no cash will be accepted at City Hall."
Sonko stated that Nairobi is still losing revenue through corrupt parking attendants. He added that over 2,555 motorists colluded to commit such crimes yesterday. The Governor said he would be forwarding their details to the police.
