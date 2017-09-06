Newspaper summaries-September 6 2017

Daily Nation

IEBC unveils fresh team to run new poll: Electoral commission head Wafula Chebukati Tuesday evening pushed aside senior staff who oversaw the nullified presidential election and appointed a fresh team to oversee the October 17 election. Flexing his muscles as the Returning Officer for the presidential election as outlined in the Constitution, Mr Chebukati appointed a six-member team that will effectively be in charge of the election, under his watch. He appeared to push aside Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba and other senior staff that the National Super Alliance (Nasa) has targeted for removal. The head of the team named by Mr Chebukati is Mr Marjan Hussein Marjan, one of the two deputy CEOs. He was named Project Co-ordinator.

Tears, pain and anger over school girls’ deaths: Distraught families and friends of the nine Form One students who perished in a Saturday night fire at Moi Girls School, Nairobi, on Tuesday walked into Chiromo Mortuary to view the badly burnt bodies of their daughters. The schedules of their highly emotional day involved several stages counselling, DNA sampling, viewing of the bodies, debriefing, and recording of statements. Eight bodies were burnt beyond recognition and require scientific identification before they are released to the next of kin. Head of the Human Anatomy Department at the University of Nairobi, Dr Peter Gichangi, said they will undergo DNA analysis.

October 17 election to cost at least Sh10 billion: The October 17 presidential election ordered by the Supreme Court could cost at least Sh10 billion, an analysis of previous Budget estimates shows. This will be made up of the cost of hiring polling clerks and officials, transport and security, all of which do not change even though Kenyans are only going to the poll for one elective seat, as opposed to the six on August 8. The Sh10 billion estimate does not however include the cost of printing ballot papers, which the Raila Odinga-led National Super Alliance (Nasa) has demanded must be done by another firm other than Dubai-based Al Ghurair.

The Standard

Chiloba sidelined as special team named: The repeat election will be managed by five newly elevated poll section managers, all reporting directly to the poll agency chairman, Wafula Chebukati, who will double up as head of voter identification and results transmission technology. In surprise changes made even before the details of the Supreme Court ruling on the section heads responsible for messing up the August 8 presidential election, Mr Chebukati picked a project team in which he sidestepped all those that NASA leaders had demanded be removed from poll management. In doing so, he shoved aside the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba and broke up and shared out the key functions of his office – chief manager, operations, logistics, ICT, and tallying.

Meet the man behind Safaricom’s hilarious responses on social media: There is a growing circle of personalities on social media who have earned national notoriety. Eric Mwiti is definitely one of them. He, however, is better known as ‘ER’, the moniker he uses for his posts. ER works at Safaricom as an online support executive, and has built a reputation for his quirky and hilarious responses on the company’s Facebook and Twitter pages. And with this, ER has become a brand – something he’s managed to turn into a successful business that registers a turnover in excess of Sh1 million a month. This extremely modest and down-to-earth 30-year-old spoke to Hustle about his journey from call centre representative to social media guru.

Alarm in Kisumu as women fall victims to Facebook criminals: Police are keeping a close watch on a hill situated on the outskirts of Kisumu County, where a gang of young men has been luring new female Facebook friends and raping them. The Standard has learnt that at least four women aged between 20 and 28 years have been lured, gang raped and abandoned in the thickets of Asasia Hill, a bushy patch of rock in Kwamudhi village, in the past one month alone. The picturesque hill located about 10km from Kisumu offers a scenic view of the lakeside city, including the international airport. But it is turning out to be a den of sex predators – thanks to its secluded enviroment.

The Star

Delay exams if you have to, Raila tells IEBC: Raila Odinga yesterday said a well-run election rerun must take priority, even if it means delaying school exams. “If elections are postponed for two weeks, the children will not die,” the NASA presidential candidate said as he rejected the October 17 date gazetted by the IEBC. The electoral agency also gazetted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila as the only two candidates. “There will be no elections on 17 October until the conditions we have spelt out are met,” the former Prime Minister told a news conference. Raila and NASA want the rerun on October 24 or 31, saying there are many conditions that must be met first.

Parents of Moi Girls victims visit Chiromo for DNA test: Parents of nine students of Moi Girls’ High School, Nairobi, yesterday went to the Chiromo mortuary for DNA sampling. A sombre mood engulfed the facility. Some parents came in as early as 8am, only to wait until 10am, when National Disaster Management Unit deputy director Pius Masai gave a briefing. Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor and Government Chemist Joseph Kimani accompanied him. After the first briefing, families recorded statements, then gave their DNA samples — a process that took minutes. Oduor said it is difficult for parents to claim the bodies of their loved ones because some bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

Ombudsman warns county bosses against illegal sackings: Governors could face legal consequences if their counties violate the law when dismissing workers. This is if a recommendation by the Ombudsman is adopted. The ombudsman warns unfair dismissals by the county bosses would attract legal action, including their removal from office. In a statement, the Commission on Administrative Justice — the Office of the Ombudsman — recommends that the county governments be charged with human resource offences committed by an individual. This comes after several governors elected in the August 8 polls said they were restructuring their workforces to ensure efficiency.

Business Daily

Uganda taxman begins to auction Nakumatt goods: Uganda’s taxman has commenced the auction of Nakumatt goods as it moves to recover millions of shillings owed by the struggling regional retail chain. The Uganda Revenue Authority on Tuesday started the public auctions by selling perishable goods owned by Nakumatt. The clearance sales at two of Nakumatt’s Kampala outlets, Bugolobi and Kamwokya, commenced even as the taxman said that talks are still ongoing with the retailer over possible recovery of Sh7.3 million ($71,000) dues. The URA last month took over Nakumatt’s operations in Uganda to give itself first priority on all income, as several creditors in Kampala and Kenya bay for the retailer’s blood.

Markets brave Jubilee, Nasa row over election date: The financial markets Tuesday braved the heightened political noise between the Jubilee and Nasa coalitions over the new presidential election date, with investor wealth rising at the stock market and the shilling showing stability against the dollar. Market capitalisation at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) was up by Sh23 billion to Sh2.372 trillion Tuesday, reversing some of the losses recorded by investors in the previous two trading sessions on Monday and Friday last week. The shilling was exchanging at an average of 103.27 as per commercial bank quotes Tuesday, unchanged from the closing price recorded on Monday.

Kenya, Zambia regional milk export dispute sucks in FAO: Kenya’s long standing milk export standoff with Zambia has taken a positive turn with the regional trading bloc seeking intervention of the UN food agency. The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) said it would engage the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Zambian government to resolve the 13-year-old stalemate. Zambia has for over a decade rejected Kenya’s milk on quality grounds, citing high level of bacteria which exceeds its national total bacteria count (TBC) of 200,000 per mililitre. Kenya follows the global benchmark of one million TBC per millilitre.