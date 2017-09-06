Kenya Airways signs code share agreement with Oman Air

Kenya Airways has signed a codeshare agreement with Oman Air covering services between Nairobi and the capital of the Sultanate of Oman – Muscat.

The new partnership will allow seamless connectivity to Kenya Airways customers in accessing Muscat directly from Nairobi. Oman Air launched its flights to Nairobi in March this year.

On the Nairobi – Muscat route, KQ will place its codeshare flight numbers on the Oman Air flights operating on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

"This new codeshare agreement represents an important element of our strategy to increase the choice, convenience and connectivity that Kenya Airways offers its customers." Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO, Sebastian Mikosz

Mikosz added that code-share partnerships and airline alliances continue to play an important role for Kenya Airways in improving the airlines competitive offering.

Through this partnership Kenya Airways is extending services to tourists as well as people visiting friends and families due to the close cultural links that Oman has with the coastal parts of East Africa – mainly Kenya and Tanzania.