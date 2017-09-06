Business highlights – September 6 2017 – Kenya looking to deepen trade ties with China

Kenya looking to deepen trade ties with China

A new report by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) has found that Kenya is increasingly looking at the Chinese economy as a principal trading partner. At 7 percent to 8 percent growth range, China’s economy is maturing, and with maturity comes slow pace. While this may have ramifications on economies that are not just seeing China as an opportunity for market diversification but as an alternative dominant market, it could be seen as a welcome development. For one, consumption-led growth is now surpassing investment-led growth. Further, services are set to overtake industry as a contributor to the economy’s output. Finally, as the economy matures, any attempt to flog faster growth may fuel inflation, for as some commentators

Agriculture sector takes major hit following drought in first quarter of 2017

Agriculture has this year remained one of the key sector driving economic growth in the quarter two of 2017 as evidenced in the previous quarters and years overtime. However, a KBA analysis finds that the performance of the sector was poor given the dry spell witnessed between January and March 2017 as well as the delay in the onset of short rains ion March 2017. From the major cash crop production point of view, tea production significantly increased on the backdrop of the March – June 2017 rainy season from 90,094 MT in quarter one of 2017 to 110,818 MT in quarter two of 2017. In addition the auction prices significantly improved also improved from a low of Ksh296.83 per kilogramme in April to Ksh324.63 per kilogramme as at the end of June 2017. O n monthly basis, tea production within the quarter improved from 31,458 MT in April to 40,538 MT in May and further to 40,538 MT in June.

Tourism sector players remain cautions as political jitters threaten to destabilise industry

In quarter two of 2017, performance in the tourism sector remained relatively stable as the performance posted in quarter one of 2017. However, a banking sector report shows that a decline in the number of arrivals through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Mombasa International airport. Numbers dropped in April and May 2017 falling from 71,950 visitors in total in March to 67,084 visitors in April but slightly improved to 67,531 visitors in May 2017. T he decline in the number of visitors could be somewhat be explained by the political environment as the country waited to enter into the general election.