Business highlights-September 6 2017 FAO intervenes to resolve protracted Kenya, Zambia milk export dispute

FAO intervenes to resolve protracted Kenya, Zambia milk export dispute
The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) has intervened in a 13-year-old milk export row between Kenya and Zambia.
Comesa has also sought the help of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Zambian government to resolve the long-standing stalemate.
For over a decade now, Zambia has rejected Kenya’s milk on quality grounds, citing high level of bacteria which exceeds its national total bacteria count (TBC) of 200,000 per mililitre.
Comesa director for trade customs and monetary affairs Francis Mangeni said that talks to resolve the issues would be held involving representative from both countries, Comesa and the FAO.
“It’s about time the issue was finally resolved as it has been ongoing for the past 13 years,” he said.
KPC to set up LPG plant in Mombasa
The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) is set to establish a new liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Mombasa over the next two years. The new plant is expected to significantly cut down the cost of cooking gas across the country.
KPC communication manager James Nyantino confirmed that the plans are under way to ensure the acquisition of a 300-acre piece of land from Kenya Petroleum Refineries Ltd land in the county.
The new plant is also expected to stabilize cooking gas prices which have in the past few months experienced unpredictable fluctuation.
