Jumia Food Founder Joe Falter appointed new CEO of Jumia Travel

Jumia Travel has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Joe Falter, succeeding Paul Midy who has exited the top post to take a different position in the larger Jumia Group.

Falter, who is also the Founder and CEO of Travel’s sister company Jumia Food, assumes the role as part of efforts outlined to further bolster the company’s operations.

“I could not be more excited to join this dynamic team which is revolutionising the way that people travel in Africa and beyond. With by far the biggest hotel inventory and market leading innovations, Jumia Travel is a clear leader in travel, tourism and hospitality, and I am thrilled to be leading the business forward” Says Joe.

Previously a management consultant at McKinsey in London, and with a track record of scaling companies in Europe and Africa, Joe brings with him a unique shift in strategic management that will help capitalize on emerging business opportunities.

Commenting on his first move as the new travel company’s boss, Joe ascertains that “Jumia Travel has grown exponentially in the last 2 years and the immediate objective is to continue this rapid growth trajectory while further strengthening our offering to customers and hoteliers. Our 30,000 hotel partners in Africa and hundreds of thousands of customers will be treated to exciting new developments online and offline.”

“I am confident that Joe is the right leader to accelerate Jumia Travel to become the only prefered travel agency in Africa and beyond,” said Jumia Co-Founder Sacha Poignonnec.