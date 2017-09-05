Sports headlines-September 5 2017 Dele Alli apologises for an offensive gesture during World Cup Qualifier

Dele Alli apologises for an offensive gesture during World Cup Qualifier

Dele Alli has apologised on social media after making a middle-finger gesture during England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia at Wembley.

Alli made the gesture in the 77th minute of the World Cup European qualifier but after the game he said sorry and stated that it was aimed in the direction of former Tottenham team-mate Kyle Walker.

“Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offence caused! Great win 2nite,” Alli tweeted.

The incident took place in the 76th minute of the match after the 21-year-old was denied a free-kick following a tackle from Martin Skrtel. Southgate revealed in his post-match news conference on Monday night that Alli had told him the gesture was directed at Walker and was meant in a light-hearted manner.

Terry Gibson says Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona next summer on a free transfer

Terry Gibson maintains he can see a situation where Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona on a free transfer next summer. In July, Messi agreed terms on a new contract that would keep him at the Nou Camp until 2021 but the forward is yet to put sign on the deal.

And Gibson is starting to think Messi could quit the Nou Camp next summer with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain now able to afford the 30-year-old.

“I always thought Lionel Messi, like Andres Iniesta and Xavi, would spend the bulk of the serious part of his career at Barcelona. Now I’m looking at the fact he’s got only a year left on his contract. I think the new contract offer is worth €24m-a-year but if he was available on a free transfer Barca’s offer would get dwarfed. I know he’s 30 now but in terms of prestige and what a signing like that can bring to the club would be a real coup” Gibson said.