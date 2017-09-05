Positive performance of Kenya’s economy may be compromised as re-election day approaches

Election season in Kenya is always a time of uncertainty and most of the times dampens the investment mood of the country as most investors practice what is known as a ‘wait-and-see approach’.

Fusion Capital Head of Treasury Operations, Michael Kimondo explains that historically, GDP growth rates have been highly variable. Growth collapsed in 1992 when the first election was held after the return of multiparty democracy in 1992.

It fell again in 1997 when the second multiparty election was held. Both elections were held against a backdrop of violent ethnic conflicts in which many people were displaced, especially in the Rift Valley, the stronghold of the then ruling political party, KANU.

Growth was interrupted in the subsequent electoral periods of 2002/3 and 2007/8. It declined also in 2000 when there was a major crisis around how to undertake the constitution review process: whether to have a people-led or a parliamentary-led initiative.

The 2017 election came at a time when the economy has been vulnerable to shocks springing from a biting drought, rising inflation rates, and a slowdown in private sector credit.

The demand for salary increase from public servants like lecturers, nurses and teachers, besides the cumulative cost of Kenya’s security intervention in Somalia, also weighed heavy on government expenditures.

The concerns about violence in the lead up to election was also feared to dampen short-term growth, and weaken both local and foreign investor confidence.

On the other hand, the Nairobi Securities Exchange ‘NSE’ performance rallied up post-elections showing investor confidence before dropping marginally when the opposition filed a petition in the supreme court to challenge the results of the 2017 presidential election.

According to Kimondo, the Kenyan Shilling too continued to strengthen post the general elections mainly from inflow of Foreign Direct Investments and Diaspora Remittances

"Generally, the Kenyan economy tends to do very well the period post the general election." Head of Treasury Operations at Fusion Capital, Michael Kimondo

This positive momentum, however, was reversed last month after the Supreme Court ruling nullifying the presidential election.

Kimondo warns that the positive performance that had been experienced in the last few days post the election may now be compromised as the country awaits the repeat election.