Poa! Internet launches unlimited data bundles, slashes cost of services to Ksh10 per hour

Poa! Internet, the low-cost community Internet provider, has launched unlimited Internet in bundles that start at just Ksh10 per hour, drastically cutting the cost of getting online in a move to encourage the youth in Kibera and Kawangware to use the Internet to the full without worrying about their data costs.

“We believe the move to such cheap unlimited data will transform the way our customers use the Internet,” said Andy Halsall, Poa!’s Chief Executive Officer.

Poa! Internet, which was launched a year ago, now has tens of thousands of customers in Kibera and recently launched its services in Kawangware as part of its mission to provide Internet to the country’s low-income communities.

The launch of its unlimited mini-packages cuts the cost of using apps such as WhatsApp, which typically use around 44MB of data an hour, from a minimum of Sh27.5 using the closest competing service on offer, down to just Sh10.

“Our aim is that this move to Internet ‘time’ instead of data counting – right down to the smallest unit of one hour – will put our users onto a completely different plane of communication and Internet use,” Halsall continued.

Unlimited data bundles represent an even greater dividend for Poa!’s customers when using data heavy apps such as YouTube or watching movies. These typically use around 700MB of data an hour and so the cost of watching a two-hour film when counting MB’s would usually be around Sh700. Using Poa! Internet time bundles, the cost will be just Sh20.

Poa! now plans a rapid expansion in its community Internet programme, which sets up its Internet points in local schools, clinics and community buildings, giving free Internet to these community groups. Poa! then uses the same Internet points to offer low cost access to paying users throughout the rest of the community.

The ISP has moved its entire pricing model to unlimited time bundles, now offering hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly unlimited usage.

Poa! Internet is an Internet Service Provider that develops and delivers fast, unlimited, and affordable Internet to low-income communities in Nairobi Kenya, with the aim of contributing to local, social and economic growth.

Poa! Internet’s network is based on WiFi technology. As one of Kenya’s fastest growing ISPs, Poa! Internet currently operates in Kibera and Kawangware in Nairobi, Kenya.