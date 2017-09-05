Newspaper summaries-September 5 2017

Daily Nation

Angel who died rescuing others: Two heroines bravely fought to rescue tens of their colleagues from a deadly fire that broke out at Moi Girls School in Nairobi and one of them tragically paid for it with her own life. Mary Njengo Mokaya and June Chepkemboi took it upon themselves to awaken their colleagues as the raging flames spread through the dormitory known as Purple at 2am on Saturday, killing nine girls. Mary, who sustained 66 per cent burns during the tragedy, succumbed to her injuries Monday morning and her body was removed to Chiromo Mortuary the same day. Accounts by her colleagues revealed that when Mary woke up and saw one of the beds on fire, she took her own blanket and moved to the decker that was at the middle of the cubicle and tried putting out the fire while screaming orders to her sleeping classmates to wake up and escape.

IEBC sets new poll on October 17: Kenyans will go back to the ballot on October 17 in a fresh poll that has now been narrowed down to a gruelling rematch between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his arch-rival Raila Odinga. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the date just three days after the Supreme Court annulled its declaration of President Kenyatta as the validly elected president following a petition by Mr Odinga. “A fresh presidential election shall be held on October 17, 2017. “This is in conformity with the Supreme Court decision annulling the presidential election on August 8, 2017,” IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said in a press statement on Monday.

Kiraitu scoffs at Munya defection: Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has dismissed the defection of his predecessor and bitter rival Peter Munya to the opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa), saying it was not a surprise to the county’s residents. Speaking Monday in Meru, Mr Murungi said Mr Munya has been a senior member of Nasa. “The move has vindicated our earlier statements that Mr Munya was a Nasa mole. He was hiding behind Uhuru to gain political mileage,” Governor Murungi said. According to the Meru governor, it was an open secret that Mr Munya was in Nasa “and was principal number six after Mr Isaac Ruto’’ but could not go public with it during the campaigns because it was risky for him given that Meru is a Jubilee zone.

The Standard

October 17 it is for Uhuru, Raila duel: President Uhuru Kenyatta and his arch political rival Raila Odinga will face off in a fresh presidential election on October 17. This means Uhuru, the Jubilee Party candidate, and Raila, the National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer, have just 41 days to woo 19.6 million registered voters. However, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has determined that only Raila, the presidential results petitioner, and Uhuru, the third respondent in the Supreme Court case, shall appear on the ballot. Kenyans will be going back to vote following last week’s nullification of Uhuru’s re-election by the Supreme Court.

I will not join Jubilee, vows former Bomet governor Isaac Ruto: Former Bomet governor Isaac Ruto has said he will not ditch the National Super Alliance for Jubilee Party. Ruto criticised those peddling lies about his next political stand after losing to Governor Joyce Laboso. “I am in NASA to stay. I have decided to maintain a low profile to allow Bomet people to settle. I know the election was marred with a lot of irregularities since government machinery were used to intimidate my supporters,” said Ruto at a press conference in Nairobi (Monday). He said it was too late for him to go to court to challenge the election.

The Star

NASA to kick out Wanjigi to rebuild team for Oct 17 poll: NASA is shaking up its campaign secretariat as the IEBC yesterday gazetted October 17 for the presidential election rerun. High-profile figures — including moneybags businessman Jimmy Wanjigi who promised big bucks but didn’t deliver — will be kicked out. As it tries for a knock-out punch against President Uhuru Kenyatta — in 54 days — Raila Odinga’s opposition aims for a lean, efficient team running a better-organised and lubricated campaign. Wanjigi and campaign secretariat chief Willis Otieno top the list of those to be purged in the regrouping for an intense, hit-the-ground-running campaign.

Uhuru to face Raila only in new poll: The repeat presidential election will be a contest between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga as the IEBC upheld the 2013 Supreme Court interpretation. Whoever gets most votes — the simple majority — will be declared President as per the interpretation of the six-judge bench. This means there will be no requirement of a 50 per cent plus one vote as is the case in a General Election. The Supreme Court in 2013 made far-reaching interpretations on the conduct of a fresh election in what now informs the upcoming poll.

Uhuru’s team targets 4m voters who didn’t turn out: President Uhuru Kenyatta’s has started a new multi-pronged campaign strategy targeting 10 million votes. Last Friday, the Supreme Court annulled Uhuru’s declared win and ordered a fresh presidential election in 60 days. “This election is not about ODM and Jubilee, but Uhuru and NASA chief Raila Odinga,” Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe said. The four-tier campaign from the national to the grassroots level has led to formation of several groups. It targetsfour million voters who did not turn out for the August 8 General Election. Raila has maintained he defeated Uhuru with more than 1.5 million votes.Uhuru will lead the top brass in a meet-the-people-tour at their operation stations such as schools, markets and churches.

Business Daily

Safaricom stake sale pushes local deals to Sh300 billion: Kenyan firms accounted for deals worth Sh300 billion in the first eight months of the year led by the sale of a stake in Safaricom by UK firm Vodafone to its South African subsidiary Vodacom, a new report shows. An analysis of the African deals landscape by risk and research firm Stratlink Africa in the September market update shows that only South Africa has accounted for a higher value of deals than Kenya this year, at $4.5 billion or Sh464 billion. Egypt and Congo follow with deals valued at $2.2 billion (Sh227 billion) each.

Uganda now woos Kenya plastic bags firms: Uganda is secretly wooing disgruntled Kenyan plastic bags manufacturers to relocate to Kampala following a total ban in the country. In a letter sent to Kenyan plastic bags manufacturers entitled ‘‘Investment Opportunity in Plastic Sector’’, Uganda says there is big growth opportunity in the country for manufacturers of quality packaging material. “We have laws to protect and allow investors to repatriate their profits as they deem fit. Likewise, their expatriate staff can come in easily,” says the letter authored by the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA). A Kenya Gazette notice signed by Environment secretary Judi Wakhungu outlawed the manufacture, import, sale or use of plastic carrier bags in Kenya.

Uchumi wins Sh2.3bn Nairobi land case: Uchumi Supermarkets has received a major shot in the arm after the High Court declared the cash-strapped retailer to be the legal owner of a 20-acre piece of land valued at around Sh2.3 billion. The land in Nairobi’s Roysambu area on the Thika super highway has been the subject of protracted court battles between the retail chain and squatters who had claimed ownership of the prime property. Uchumi, which has been struggling to pay suppliers and service its debts, had announced its intention to sell the land so as to inject much needed liquidity on its balance sheet.