Kenya, Ghana trade shows the way for greater economic activity in Sub-Saharan Africa

Intra-African trade holds the key to sustainable economic development, maintenance of stability and growth in the continent, a new report by real estate developer and incestment services group, Fusion Capital has revealed.

Over the past few years, trade in the African countries has expanded significantly going up from 10% in the year 2000 to 16% in 2014.

However, poor infrastructure, low manufacturing and processing capacity, restrictive policies etc. have limited trade in the African countries. In the process of improving these internal trade relations, Kenya- Ghana trade plays a major role.

The report, published in the August 2017 edition of the Fusion African Monitor (FAM) Kenya and Ghana are the second largest economies in East Africa and West Africa, respectively.

With logistics routes, strong transport connectivity and administrative solutions to facilitate internal trade as well as policies for infrastructure and administration, Kenya acts as a regional leader and central trade hub for East Africa.

Ghana, on the other hand, has large trade sectors and strong infrastructure in West Africa.

Kenya-Ghana trade relations are vital for the growth of intra-African trade and both the countries have been constantly working towards improving them.

In 2014, Kenya’s exports to Ghana were valued at around US$4.6 million (Ksh475 million), while Ghana’s exports to Kenya were valued at around US$3.5 million (Ksh361.4 million).

A base for this relation was established by signing 7 trade agreements that covered topics such as reduction in the cost of doing business between the two countries, exchange of technical information in agriculture, cooperation in tourism training, trade and investment etc.

Also, a Kenya-Ghana Expo was started in 2015 to help Kenyan and Ghanaian businessmen explore partnership opportunities and meet the right audience in these two countries.

A number of African countries have realized the importance of intra-regional trade and are taking appropriate measures such as single window operation, which helps to reduce time and cost of trade transactions, and one-stop joint border posts.

These are jointly managed by neighboring countries and where activities are streamlined to increase efficiency in trade.

Also, several RTAs such as COMESA, SADC, ECOWAS, UDEAC, EAC etc. have been designed to boost internal trade.

A reduction in limiting factors is essential to the growth of intra-regional trade. Huge investments are required for development of infrastructure, trade deals are required between economies, reduction in restrictions such as excessive regulations, weak legal systems and strict immigration policies need to be alleviated.