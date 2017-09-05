Cholera outbreak is under control, says government

The recent Cholera outbreak that has hit parts of Nairobi and Kajiado is under control, the County government has assured.
By 8:00 pm on Monday evening, Sinai Hospital in Rongai, Kajiado County had admitted 50 patients who tested positive for cholera, Nairobi Women’s Hospital in Rongai had 26, and the Kenyatta National Hospital had 12 cases, totaling 88.
According to a statement from Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, teams from the national and county governments were on the ground all day.
Investigations are still ongoing to ascertain and confirm the diagnosis and the sources of the infection. The status of all patients is reported to be stable and under control.
"I appeal to all people not to panic, as adequate controls have been put in place to prevent the spread of the disease."
“Above it all, let’s continue observing high standards of hygiene, while ensuring we eat properly cooked food, cleaned vegetables and fruits,” the Governor said.
