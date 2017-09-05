Business highlights-September 5 2017 Looming cut-off puts Coca Cola staff jobs on the line

Looming cut-off puts Coca Cola staff jobs on the line
An unknown number of employees in Coca Cola Beverages might be losing their jobs over the next two years.
This follows the acquisition of the firm by The Coca Cola Company after the Competition Authority of Kenya approved the merger between Coca Cola Beverages Africa Proprietary Limited and the American multinational beverage firm, The Coca Cola Company.
The cut-off will affect staff at the the beverages plant in Molo, Equator Bottles and those in administrative positions in Nairobi Beverages Limited and Crown Beverages Limited companies.
The acquisition comes barely three months after Coca Cola acquired Kisumu’s Equator Bottlers.
Horticulture exports grow by Ksh6 billion in 2017 half year
Kenya’s horticultural exports to Europe grew by Ksh6 billion to Ksh64 billion in the first six months of 2017 to compared to Ksh58 billion reported in the same period in 2016.
Cut flowers exports increased by 23% with 85 metric tonnes sold for Ksh48 billion up from 49 metric tonnes sold last year.
March was this year’s best month where 14.4 metric tonnes worth Ksh11.1 billion were exported compared to 12.4 metric tonnes sold for Sh8.4 billion.
Fresh fruit sales also grew in the period under review with 37.3 metric tonnes worth Sh5.3 billion, compared to 2016 earnings of Sh30.1 metric tonnes that earned farmers Sh4.3 billion.
