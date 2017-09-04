Weekly stock analysis

The rise

Sameer Africa Ltd

Sameer Africa Ltd was the week’s top gainer after edging upwards by 7.69%. The share price was up to Ksh2.80 from the previous week’s close of Ksh2.60. Year-to-date the stock price has remained unchanged.

The fall

Nairobi Business Ventures Ltd

Nairobi Business Ventures Ltd was the week’s top loser after declining by 24.21% over the course of the week’s trading after issuing a profit warning for the financial year ended March 2017. The share price closed at Ksh3.60 from the previous closing price of Ksh4.75. Year-to-date its share price has lost 54.43% of its value.