Sports highlights – September 4 2017 – Kenya’s Michael Olunga completes move to La Liga side Girona

CAF postpones CHAN inspection visit

The Confederation of African Football has cancelled its scheduled inspection of facilities in the country following the prevailing political climate, two days after the Supreme Court nullified the August 8 presidential election. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) says it is unsafe to conduct the scheduled inspection of venues that will host next year’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) will send its vice president, Constant Omari, to assess the situation before a new date for the inspection is announced. “We have just been informed that in light of the recent happenings, Caf will be sending its second vice president, Constant Omari Selemani, to assess the political and security situation in the country before they can proceed with the inspection visit. Caf informed us that they will only announce a new date after they assess the political situation in the country.” FKF President Nick Mwendwa said in a statement. Omari was scheduled to arrive last evening. The Government, through Sports Permanent Secretary Kirimi Kaberia, said Caf inspectors have nothing to worry about.

Olunga completes move to La Liga side, Girona FC

Kenyan international Michael Olunga Is read for a move to the newly promoted Spanish LaLiga club Girona after the club reached an agreement with Guizhou Zhicheng of the Chinese Super League .Girona, made the announcement on Friday, hours before the Spanish transfer window was closed. The forward dint play much for Zhicheng with former Hull City striker Nikica Jelavic preferred upfront leading him to train with the reserve squad. Olunga made global headlines when a video emerged of him sending a transfer request to Arsene Wenger while claiming to be the best striker in the land. His Arsenal wish remained just that. Olunga was nominated for New Player of the Year but finished first runner-up after a fulfilling debut season at the Swedish Allsvenskan where he scored 12 goals in 27 matches.

Maria Sharapova knocked out of US Open

Maria Sharapova was knocked out of the US Open by Anastasija Sevastova in the fourth round. World’s number 16Latvia’s Sevastova, won 5-7 6-4 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals in New York. She will face Sloane Stephens who Julia Goerges. Sharapova, ranked 146th after returning from a doping ban in April, was given a wildcard into the main draw. “It’s been a really great ride in the last week. I can take a lot from this week. It’s great to get that major out of the way. It was an incredible opportunity. I’m very thankful for the opportunity. I did my best. I can be proud of that.” said the 30-year-old. The 2006 champion had played just one match since May coming into Flushing Meadows, with injuries forcing her out of the grass-court season and US Open build-up.