Sports highlights – September 4 2017 – Coach Wenger says he had doubts over Arsenal’s future

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger says he had doubts over the clubs future

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger says he hesitated over signing a new contract last season because he doubted whether he was capable of leading the club. Wenger agreed a two-year deal in May, a month before his contract expired.He said there were personal reasons behind the decision to delay extending his 21-year reign at the Gunners. But he added: “I’ve been there for so long that you always wonder, can you still take the team to the next level?” Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season – the first time they have finished outside the top four since Wenger joined in 1996 – before beating Chelsea to win the FA Cup. Wenger’s side began their new league campaign with a 4-3 victory at home to Leicester, before losing 1-0 at Stoke and 4-0 at Liverpool.

Tottenham told to hand Toby Alderweireld new deal or let him leave

Tottenham must offer Toby Alderweireld improved terms or let him leave for another European club, says the player’s advisor. Alderweireld said in July there was no update on talks over a new contract at Tottenham ahead of the new season, with the defender’s current deal set to expire in the summer of 2019. That contract contains a clause that says if Spurs trigger a year-long extension in 2019, Alderweireld can leave for a fee of £25m, and the club want to eradicate this clause from any new deal. Alderweireld’s advisor, Stijn Francis, insists Tottenham must offer the centre-back suitable terms, though, or sanction a transfer elsewhere.”When you look at Toby’s statistics, they are impressive. Either he deserves an appropriate contract, or else he should be given a transfer,” said Francis,

Philippe Coutinho named in Liverpool’s Champions League squad

Philippe Coutinho has been named in Liverpool’s Champions League squad after failing to secure a move to Barcelona during the transfer window. Coutinho handed in a transfer request but remains at Anfield after the club rejected three bids from Barcelona, the final offer being worth up to £118m. The 25-year-old is currently on international duty with Brazil and scored in their World Cup Qualifier win against Ecuador on Thursday. Coutinho will return to the UK after Tuesday’s game against Colombia and he could make his first appearance of the season for Liverpool in Saturday’s crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City.