Newspaper summaries – September 4 2017 – Police issue new warning to online hate mongers

Daily Nation

Firms to be surcharged in war on plastic bags

Users and manufacturers of polythene bags found dumped will be surcharged, the national environmental agency has said.

In an interview with the Nation on Sunday, National Environment Management Authority (Nema) director-general Geoffrey Wahungu said the agency will enforce the environmental surcharge on those who flout rules following a ban on plastic bags that took effect on Monday last week.

He said the agency is developing a law that will cover the surcharge policy for exempted polythene users and incentives such as tax waivers for alternative packaging material.

The polythene ban applies to the use, manufacture and importation of plastic carrier bags commonly given by retail stores.

Police issue new warning to online hate mongers

During the campaigns before the August 8 General Election, State agencies had warned Kenyans against tribal hatred.

The National Police Service and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission warned that anyone spreading hate speech on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms would be arrested and charged.

Indeed, some people among them WhatsApp group administrators, bloggers and even social media users were arrested and charged.

After the elections though, the tribal bigotry is becoming rampant, especially among two groups affiliated to top rival politicians.

On Sunday, NCIC chairman, Francis ole Kaparo said that the commission was worried that the hatred had gone a notch higher after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Friday, nullifying the presidential election.

Gunmen kill police officers, steal firearms:

Two officers died after they were attacked by four gunmen at St Paul’s ACK Church in Ukunda, Kwale County, on Sunday.

County commissioner Kutswa Olaka said the attackers made away with two rifles belonging to the officers.

He said the incident happened at around 10.30am.

“One officers died while receiving treatment at Diani Beach Hospital and the other succumbed to his injuries while he was being rushed to a Mombasa hospital,” he said.

Mr Olaka said security has been beefed up and police are looking for the assailants.

The Standard

Judges have earned themselves permanent place of shame, DP William Ruto says:

Deputy President William Ruto has termed the ruling that annulled President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election a coup against the will of the electorate.

Mr Ruto attacked the four Supreme Court judges who invalidated the presidential election as Jubilee sustained its assault on the Judiciary.

“The judges orchestrated and executed a coup against the will of over 15 million Kenyans. By passing a verdict that overturned the will of the people, the judges have just earned themselves a permanent place of shame in the history of the country. It is not acceptable to the Kenyan people that three men and one woman sat and decided to overturn their will,” Ruto said.

ACK Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit warns leaders against attacking Supreme Court:

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) clergymen led by Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit have warned political leaders against attacking the Supreme Court.

Speaking in Mumias during the consecration of the new Mumias Diocese Bishop Joseph Wandera, Sapit told leaders to stop threatening judges for nullifying the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The court in its verdict did what it was mandated to do and presented Kenyans with the facts. It is not right for any leader to threaten this institution,” he said.

He said the church respects the Judiciary and its ruling as issued by the Chief Justice. He urged Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to be vigilant and give Kenyans a free, fair and credible election.

Raila: Uhuru Kenyatta I don’t want ‘Nusu Mkate’:

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has said he is not interested in a coalition government, as claimed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Raila also maintained that the National Super Alliance (NASA) will not go into an election overseen by some staff of the electoral agency, whom he termed as “criminals who belong in jail”.

“We are not interested in a nusu mkate (coalition) government. We want the whole thing and we know we won the presidential polls and we will win this election very early. We cannot share power with thieves,” said Raila on Sunday.

The Star

10 police in hospital with ‘cholera’ signs:

Ten police officers deployed at Multimedia University were yesterday admitted in Nairobi West, Sinai and Kenyatta National hospitals with cholera-like symptoms.

Nairobi Health executive Bernard Muia said the officers had diarrhoea and rapid diagnostic tests indicated it could be cholera.

“But we are doing more tests to ascertain whether it is cholera and the possible cause,” he told the Star on the phone.

Muia was leading a team of health officers from his department and the Health ministry to investigate the cause of the illness.

The officers complained of diarrhoea and stomachache.

Muia said his team had not established the source of food that could have been contaminated.

Manhunt intensified for gunmen who killed two cops at St. Paul’s’ ACK church, Kwale:

A combined police forces in Kwale County have launched manhunt for four gangsters who attacked and killed two police officers manning St. Paul’s, ACK church in Ukunda-Kwale.

Kwale commissioner Kutswa Olaka said they will not rest until the two guns stolen during the attack 10:30 am are recovered.

No church member was attacked during the incident but several children and women were injured during the commotion as they tried to jump over the church wall to escape.

Olaka said that the gangsters used two motor cycles to escape.

IEBC Commissioners protected by law:

The changes by the IEBC are critical, because they will restore NASA’s confidence in the Commission ahead of the fresh Presidential election.

The main issues on which the IEBC was indicted were largely because of the transmission of the votes. The IEBC officers in charge of operations and the people in charge of ICT, definitely have to be pushed out because they must take personal responsibility. We did not see the Supreme Court raise issues about voting, counting and tallying at the polling stations, largely there were no major issues. It was about the operations and transmission.

You can’t remove the commissioners because they are protected by law, and, above all, the Supreme Court did not find them culpable, it will not work as the law will protect them.

Business Daily

Public officers told to go online for car registration:

The Ministry of Transport has directed public officers to use the online system of the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) in vehicle registration and transfer.

The last time the MPs transferred or acquired vehicles, they did so manually. This has changed from June last year.

Paul Maringa, the principal secretary in the ministry, has written to his colleagues, chief executives of State Corporations, Parliament, Judiciary, Public Service Commission, Auditor- General, Controller of Budget and Director of Public Prosecutions to sensitise their staff on the need to use the new e-platform.

Taxify’s Coast entry drives up cab turf rivalry:

Estonian-based taxi-hailing application Taxify has launched operations in Mombasa stepping up competition for rival firms Uber and Little that are also present in the coastal town.

Riders using the Taxify app will enjoy a 50 per cent discount during the first month of operations at Sh35 base fare, Sh21 a kilometre, Sh1.5 per minute. Shortest ride will cost Sh100.

“Mombasa is a huge and thriving marketplace for private urban transport. We’re very excited to launch here,” said Taxify’s Mombasa operations manager, Shivachi Muleji.

Little, developed by local IT firm Craft Silicon, launched in the coastal town in October last year while San Francisco-based Uber entered that market in March last year.

Courier firm Sendy to lose international licence:

Technology-based courier firm Sendy is set to lose its international licence after the Communications Authority of Kenya started the process of revoking it.

Sendy says this comes after it abandoned its plans to venture outside the local market.

“Notice is given … that Communications Authority of Kenya will revoke the international courier operator licence held by Sendy Limited within seven days,” the regulator said in the notice dated August 30.

The courier firm says it initiated the termination after a review of its strategy.

“We applied to have the licence revoked as we are a technology company not a courier company and therefore do not need the licence. Ours is to connect small businesses and individuals to couriers,” said Meshack Alloys, Sendy’s CEO.