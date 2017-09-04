Business highlights September 4 2017 – Over 100 bank loan defaulters to lose their vehicles to auctioneers

Over 100 defaulters of KCB loans to lose their vehicles to auctioneers:

119 customers of KCB bank risk losing the vehicles for defaulting loans taken from the lender.

The bank is set to auction the customers’ vehicles as it seeks to recover Ksh30.4 million from them.

KCB has put up for sale 119 vehicles at an average reserve price of Sh2.5 million each. The actual amount that the vehicles fetch will be known after closure of the sale on Wednesday this week.

The vehicles being auctioned had been offered as collateral for the loans which the borrower have not paid as agreed.

New dawn for Murang’a coffee farmers as County allocates Ksh1.3bn to revive sector:

The Murang’a County government has unveiled a Ksh1.3 billion plan to revive the area’s struggling coffee sector.

Governor Mwangi wa Iria said the cash would finance 300,000 farmers to plant an additional 50 coffee trees each, targeting production of 15 million kilogrammes by 2019.

The money will be primarily used to purchase compost manure, fertilisers, herbicides and pesticides.

“The sole purpose is to make sure that we attain top quality in our coffee harvests since this is the area that has been dealing our farmers a fatal blow in terms of earnings,” he says.

Tourism board anticipates growth of sector despite poll jitters:

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is optimistic that the sector will record at least 1.5 million visitors this year despite the current political uncertainties.

This will be an increase from a total of 1.3 million arrivals recorded last.

Last year, international arrivals to the country rose by 16.7% to 877,602 up from 752,073 in 2015. The country also received 429,749 cross border visitors

KTB chairman Jimi Kariuki and KTB chief executive officer Betty Radier said they are counting on international arrivals to hit their target.

In the last two months, wildlife enthusiasts have been pouring into the Mara in droves to witness the migration of wildebeests from Tanzania to Kenya.