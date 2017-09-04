Business highlights – September 4 2017 – Equity loans disbursed via Equitel hit Ksh57 billion mark

Equity loans via Equitel hit Ksh57 billion mark:

Equity Bank’s mobile lending platform, Equitel, has disbursed loans worth Ksh57 billion since its inception in May 2014.

The lender reports that it processed a total of 7.5 million loan requests, with eight out of every 10 loan demands currently being processed and disbursed via Equitel.

Equity Bank chief executive officer James Mwangi said the ease of getting credit through mobile phones has seen Equitel average loan size more than double to Sh8,200 in the half-year to June 2017 compared to Sh3,900 in June 2015.

“Increased uptake is due to ease and convenience of access in addition to the quick decision making process. It is self-service,” Mr Mwangi said

Simba Corp in plans to take over troubled Marshall EA:

Integrated business group, Simba Corporations, is set to be the new owner of Mombasa-based Associated Vehicle Assemblers (AVA).

Simba has already received all the necessary regulatory approvals from the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) to acquire control of the vehicle assembly.

This follows Simba Corp’s acquisition of Marshalls East Africa’s full stake in AVA. The AVA is currently owned on a 50/50 basis by Simba and Marshalls.

“We are buying the 50 per cent stake we don’t already own from Marshalls East Africa… They (Marshalls) are currently not active in the automotive business so we decided to take over the whole thing,” Simba’s chief executive Adil Popat said.

Huawei, Safaricom in deal to deploy fiber to home network:

Chinese multinational telecommunications company, Huawei, has inked a deal with Kenya’s Safaricom that will see the two firms partner to deploy fiber to the home (FTTH) network and expand its capability to new home broadband services.

With Kenya’s steadily developing economy, fixed broadband penetration rate is lower than 1%, failing to meet the network requirements of home and enterprise users.

Safaricom’s attempt to enter the home broadband market have faced major challenges including scattered user distribution, high network construction costs, and low early phase service provisioning rates and revenues.

The partnership is hence aimed at enhancing efficient network construction and operation.