Why those who turned 18 after August 8th will not be allowed to vote in the coming Presidential election

Kenyans who turned 18 years of age after the August 8 polls will not be eligible to vote for any of the presidential candidates after the Supreme Court nullified Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory and called for fresh elections to be held within 60 days.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) rolled out a mass voter registration exercise across the entire country in February. The next time this exercise will take place will be next year.

Although it is universal suffrage that anyone who has attained the age of 18 is a potential voter, persons who reached this milestone after August 8th may have to wait until 2022 to register and participate in another General Election.

The law requires that before any general elections are undertaken, the electoral commission carries out a mass voter registration exercise.

Ahead of the August 8 election, a total of 19,611,423 Kenyans were eligible to vote.