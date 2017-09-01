Supreme Court ruling triggers 30 minute shut down at Nairobi Securities Exchange

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) was hit by a 30 minute shut down after today’s Supreme Court ruling nullifying the August 8 presidential election.

Trading rules require the bourse to shut down the floor if an index dips by more than 5%.

The NSE 20 share index declined by more than 5% triggering the shut down between 12.30pm and 1.00 pm but is now back on.

Trading on the NSE was briefly suspended following increased activity that was partly connected to the ruling, spokesman Kuria Waithaka said. It has since resumed.

Nairobi Securities Exchange key indices plunged on Tuesday following the decline of prices of various stocks as hearing of a petition challenging the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta continued at the Supreme Court.

The NSE 20 Share Index was down 46.92 points to close at 4,042.08 points while the NSE All share Index (NASI) declined 0.72 points to close at 172.75 points. A total 17 stocks that make the 20 share index declined, resulting in the huge drop.

Foreign participation stood at 40% and local 60%. While this was a marginal improvement from 30 percent and 70 percent respectively, foreign investors kept off the bourse.

Safaricom, East African Breweries Ltd, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Kenya Power and Equity Bank accounted for 76% of the day’s total turnover.

However, the most traded counters were Safaricom, Kenya Power, Cooperative Bank, Barclays Bank and KCB moving 13.5 million, 5.5 million, 2.3 million, 2 million and 1.6 million shares respectively.