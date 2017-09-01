Sports highlights – September 1 2017 – Chelsea sign midfielder Danny Drinkwater from Leicester

Chelsea sign Danny Drinkwater from Leicester

Chelsea wrapped up a late move for Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater at the end the Deadline Day. It is understood the fee is £35m, while Leicester are confident they have completed the signing of Adrien Silva from Sporting Lisbon before the deadline for a fee believed to be £22m. Negotiations with Chelsea rumbled on as the clock ticked down on Thursday night with the Premier League champions falling short of the Foxes’ valuation of the England international. Drinkwater was holed up at Chelsea’s training ground in Cobham as he awaited news of discussions between the two clubs. Drinkwater told Chelsea’s website: ‘I’m delighted to be a Chelsea player and can’t wait to get started. It has been a long journey to get here but I am very happy and am looking forward to helping the club win more trophies.”

Ross Barkley rejects Ksh4.9 billion deal to move to Chelsea

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has astonishingly rejected a £35 million (Ksh4.9 billion) move to Chelsea after changing his mind during his medical. With the transfer window drawing to a close on Thursday evening, news emerged that Everton had agreed a fee to sell Barkley to the defending champions. Barkely and his agent had travelled to London and an agreement was reached on a move to Stamford Bridge. He begun his medical, only to have second thoughts, and opted against the move. He is now expected to return to Everton. It was reported that Barkley never underwent a medical at Chelsea.

Roger Federer wins as Rafael Nadal comes from behind in 2017 US Open

Five-time champion Roger Federer was taken to five sets for the second time in three days before overcoming Russia’s Mikhail Youzhny at the US Open. He was two sets to one down but eventually came through 6-1 6-7 (3-7) 4-6 6-4 6-2 in New York. Federer has now won all 17 matches against Youzhny since the pair first met in 2000. World’s number one Rafael Nadal required four sets to see off Japan’s Taro Daniel in the night session. The Spaniard, trailed by a set and a break before two fizzing forehands turned the second set around and he went on to win 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-2. “It’s true that I didn’t play very well tonight but at the same time it’s true that I’m through to the next round,” said the two-time champion. It is the first time Federer has played five-set matches in the first two rounds of a Grand Slam.