Sports highlights – September 1 2017 – Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho moves to Crystal Palace

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho moves to Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace have signed centre-back Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool for £26m.The offer was Palace’s fourth of the summer for the defender, after a £25m bid was rejected on Tuesday. Liverpool had previously said they would not take less than £30m for the French international, who had a loan spell at Selhurst Park last season. “I loved the challenge last year. It was difficult but beautiful and it’s why this summer I thought that Palace was the best choice.” said Sakho. Palace had also made bids for Everton striker Oumar Niasse and Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala but were unable to complete either deal. Senegal’s Niasse, who had also been a £10m target for Brighton, spent last year at Hull, where he scored five goals in 20 games. And Mangala was the subject of a failed £23m offer from the Selhurst Park club.

Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho still transfer targets.

The transfer window closes in Spain at midnight today, meaning Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho could still move. La Liga clubs have longer to get business done, and two huge deals from the Premier League could still happen. Barcelona want to sign Coutinho from Liverpool and have a big-money offer prepped and waiting, should the Reds engage in renewed talks. And Atletico Madrid remain in discussions to sign Chelsea’s striker Costa, missing out on Fernando Llorente to Tottenham. Both La Liga sides will be desperate to get these deals done even earlier than the midnight deadline, with Champions League group-stage squads needing to be in by 11pm with UEFA. Coutinho’s potential move appeared to be implicated on Deadline Day after it was reported that Thomas Lemar had turned down a move to Arsenal because he wanted to join Liverpool.

Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn rematch off for 2017

Manny Pacquiao won’t fight Jeff Horn in a rematch of their WBO world welterweight title fight this year. Pacquiao is unavailable for the proposed fight on November 12 in Australia because the Filipino senator will be busy on a government delegation to China. Horn beat Pacquiao in a contentious unanimous decision in Brisbane on July 2 and at the time Pacquiao said he wanted a rematch. “On behalf of the Philippines government, Pacquiao will be part of a delegation that will visit China in the middle of his proposed preparation period for the fight. Pacquiao is committed to fighting again in 2018 and a rematch with Jeff Horn for the WBO world welterweight title.” local promoter Dean Lonergan said.