Sonko rallies Governors to fight corruption, safeguard devolution

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has called on Governors to fight corruption and safeguard devolution to ensure the well being of all Kenyans.
Sonko was speaking shortly after attending his first Council of Governors meeting. Following the event, the Governor stated that the Council must safeguard devolution so that all Kenyans can reap its benefits.
Discussions mainly focused on the ongoing nurses’ strike and the transitional challenges counties are facing.
Sonko said in a statement yesterday that each county is facing its own unique challenges especially suspect recruitment and employment contracts awarded days after the elections.
"In Nairobi, we remain committed to following the rule of law and established procedures to ensure a seamless transition"
