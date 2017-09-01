Raila wants IEBC prosecuted for mismanaging 2017 Presidential elections.

National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has called for the prosecution of IEBC Commissioners for presiding over electoral irregularities.

Speaking after the Supreme Court nullified the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ordered a fresh one within 60 days.

Mr. Odinga said the commission has committed an offence and cannot be allowed to oversee fresh presidntail elections has ordered by the court.

“We have no faith at all in the electoral commission. They have committed criminal acts. Most of them actually “belonging to jail” and therefore we are going to ask for their prosecution,” Raila stressed.

In a majority decision read by Chief Justice David Maraga, the court stated the electoral process had massive irregularities and the electoral commission had failed to follow the constitution.

Maraga said IEBC overlooked the Constitution and various illegalities affecting integrity of the polls.

However, Judges JB Ojwang and Njoki Ndung’u dissented stating that the election was free and fair.

CJ Maraga noted that what they read was a ‘determination of the court and not a ruling’.

“Elections is not an event but an process. After considering the totality of the entire evidence, we are satisfied that the elections were not conducted in accordance to the dictates of the Constitution and the applicable principles,” A six-judge bench, by majority decision said in a ruling read by Chief Justice Maraga.