Newspaper summaries – September 1 2017 – Nairobi won’t be reverted to national government, says Sonko

Daily Nation

Governors give nurses a week to resume duty:

Governors have given nurses a week to return to work or face sacking.

They described the industrial action as illegal.

The decision, announced by Council of Governors (CoG) chairman Josphat Nanok, was agreed on by the county bosses on Thursday.

The governors’ meeting was the climax of many that involved officials of the Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) in a bid to end the strike that has paralysed services at public hospitals for 89 days now.

The health workers are demanding the recognition of their collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

Mr Nanok said: “The nurses went on strike while the negotiations on their CBA were taking place. They acted in bad faith.”

Court directs State to get ‘Facebook killer’ a lawyer:

A man who allegedly killed a 26-year-old he met on Facebook on their first date was on Thursday arraigned but did not plead to a murder charge.

The suspect, Richard Nyakina Ogoko, who allegedly killed Ms Lydia Nyaboke — an M-Pesa attendant at a city shop — did not plead to any charge because he is yet to be allocated a State lawyer to represent him

He appeared before High Court Judge James Wakiaga, who directed that the prosecution should ensure he is represented by a State lawyer when he takes a plea on September 9.

“The accused should be allocated a State counsel then this matter can come up for plea taking.”

Blow to Nakuru governor as court reverses staff leave order:

The Employment and Labor Relations court has suspended the decision by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui to send 115 county employees on compulsory leave.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa in her ruling Thursday suspended the governor’s decision pending hearing and determination of a petition filed by the employees before court.

The 115 sub county and ward administrators filed a petition in court on Wednesday through their lawyer Mr Gordon Ogolla challenging the governor’s decision.

Governor Kinyanjui sent the employees on compulsory leave on Monday in what he termed as a measure to reorganise the devolved unit.

The Standard

State threatens to fire striking nurses:

The Government has given striking nurses one week to resume duty or face the sack.

After a meeting, the Council of Governors, the Ministry of Health, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), and Public Service Commission (PSC) gave the health workers until Friday to end the strike.

“The council hereby puts all striking nurses on notice to return to work by September 8, 2017. All nurses who will not have returned to work by the stipulated date will stand sacked,” the Council of Governors (CoG) said.

CoG Chairman Josephat Nanok said the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) as demanded by nurses cannot be implemented in its current form.

Nyongo’s conveys Raila message to Nyanza people over Supreme Court jury:

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o was the centre of focus when he delivered a message during the burial of former Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Ouko’s wife, Christabel Ouko, in Kisumu County on Thursday.

Prof Nyong’o disclosed that National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga, who did not attend the funeral, sent him to tell the people of Nyanza that “the world will not come to an end today” in reference to today’s presidential election results ruling.

The governor urged Nyanza residents to go to various churches and pray as they await the Supreme Court verdict.

Kenya to phase out all passports by 2019 for electronic ones:

The Immigration Department has rolled out e-passports but the current ones will, however, remain in use for two years.

The new documents will bear the words ‘East African Community’ as well as ‘Kenya’ in line with the drive for regional integration.

The A series, B series, C series and diplomatic passports will cost Sh4,550, Sh6,050, Sh7,550 and Sh7,550, respectively and payments will be made via mobile phone or credit cards Kenyan passport holders will from today be required to replace the documents with electronic ones.

The immigration department clarified the current passports will however remain in use for two years as the rollout continues after which they will be obsolete.

The Star

Smooth sailing for Muturi in National Assembly Speaker vote

There was a buzz in Parliament on Wednesday as clerk Moses Sialai read out ballots for Speaker, most of which favoured Justin Muturi.

In the exercise on Thursday, Muturi garnered 220 votes in the second round against his competitor Noah Winja who got just one vote.

In the first round of voting, the speaker garnered 217 votes against Winja’s four.

Invoking Standing Order 7, Sialai said: “If no candidate is supported by votes from two-thirds of all members, the candidate who receives the highest number of votes in the ballot and the candidate who receives the second highest shall alone stand for election in a further ballot and the candidate who receives the highest number shall be elected speaker.”

We will live to fight another day, says Raila:

Declaring life will not come to an end, Raila Odinga has urged Kenyans to maintain peace and stay calm today as the Supreme Court rules on his presidential petition.

This is the NASA leader’s second presidential challenge after his first was thrown out five years ago in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

If the court rules in his favour, it will become the first African court ever to nullify a presidential election.

The seven-member bench will either order another presidential election or clear the way to swear in Kenyatta for a second term.

Nairobi won’t be reverted to national government – Sonko:

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has dismissed claims President Uhuru Kenyatta intends to scrap the county and revert its administration to the national government.

He clarified his county government will partner with the national government on many projects.

Sources had told the Star that the metropolitan city was to be expanded by hiving off parts of neighbouring Machakos, Kiambu and Kajiado.

Amending the Constitution to scrap county number 47 would have required a referendum.

But Sonko yesterday said the initiatives taken to enhance deeper collaboration between Nairobi County and the national government had been misunderstood.

Business Daily

EAC member states roll out single electronic passport:

Kenya is Friday morning expected to begin issuance of single electronic East African Community (EAC) passports with the release in Nairobi of the first batch of the new generation documents.

More than 1,800 e-passport applications are expected to be printed on Friday after acting Interior and Co-ordination of National Government secretary Fred Matiangi officially launched it.

“Today, I can attest to you that Kenya has fully complied with Standards and Guidelines set by International Civil Aviation Organisations (ICAO) and EAC Chiefs of Immigration on travel document design, processing and issuance,” said Dr Matiangi.

The new e-passport database is enhanced with Automated Fingerprint Verification system (AFIS) to minimise fraud, identity theft, forgery and passport skimming.

Thika Road to have 4 more footbridges:

Four additional footbridges will be erected on Thika Road at a cost of Sh900 million, adding to the 18 already on the highway to reduce pedestrian accidents.

Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said that Kenya National Highway Authority (Kenha) had already initiated a tendering process.

The footbridges will be erected at Survey of Kenya just before the junction to Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS), Garden Estate Junction, Witeithie and Mungu areas on the busy highway.

“We are in the process of awarding contacts for construction of the four bridges at a cost Sh900 million. We expect construction to start in the next three months,” said Macharia.

Heineken distributors win first round in tender feud:

Beer maker Heineken East Africa Import Co Ltd has been stopped from terminating a contract entered into with companies it had hired to distribute its products.

High Court judge Joseph Onguto has ruled that the order will remain in force until November, when all the parties in the matter will be heard.

The judge said the interest of justice was “tilted in favour of not allowing Heineken to terminate the contract,” as the issue is the subject of a case currently pending before court.

Maxam Ltd, Uganda’s Modern Lane Ltd and Tanzania’s Olepasu Ltd are seeking to stop termination of their contract to distribute Heineken larger beer in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.