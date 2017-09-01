News highlights – September 1 2017 – Supreme Court delivers verdict on Raila petition today

Supreme Court delivers verdict on Raila petition today

Seven Supreme Court judges will today decide whether to uphold President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election or order a fresh election within 60 days. The decision on the petition by NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga will not only change the country’s political destiny, but will also be a precedence setter in determining election disputes filed over the August 8 General Election. Chief Justice David Maraga, his deputy Philomena Mwilu, Judges Jackton Ojwang’, Mohammed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u and Isaac Lenaola have for the past two days retreated to a secluded hideout to consider the tonnes of documents presented in court. This will be in addition to transcripts of the long hours’ oral submission made by the parties which the judges and their team of legal researchers and clerks have to comb through to justify the outcome.

Special interest groups protest over biased MCA nominee lists

Special interest groups have threatened to challenge in court what they dabbed as unfair political party nomination lists. In Naivasha, residents rejected the only candidate from the constituency terming her a ‘foreigner’. Cultural, religious, disabled and women leaders wondered what criteria had been used in the exercise which saw constituencies with low number of voters benefit at the expense of Naivasha. Naivasha, which has the highest number voters in Nakuru County, got only one seat where Gladys Kairu, who is alleged to be a sister of Naivasha MP Jane Kihara, was nominated. According to the chairman of Gikuyu Cultural Association in Nakuru County George Njoroge Mathew, the nominee is not a resident of Naivasha and is registered as a voter in Kabete.

Governors give nurses a week to return to work

Governors have given nurses a week to resume to duty or get fired. The decision, announced by Council of Governors (CoG) chairman Josphat Nanok, was agreed on by the county bosses on Thursday. The governors’ meeting was the climax of many that involved officials of the Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) in a bid to end the strike that has paralysed services at public hospitals for 89 days now. The health workers are demanding the recognition of their collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Mr Nanok said: “The nurses went on strike while the negotiations on their CBA were taking place. They acted in bad faith.” Mr Nanok, who is also the Turkana governor, said the CBA could not be honoured due to “budgetary constraints”.In June, governors presented to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) a proposa l for the national government to provide Sh40.3 billion, but it was rejected. The SRC dismissed the Sh20,000 the nurses sought as a health risk allowance. It proposed the figure be reduced to Sh5,000.