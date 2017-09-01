I will not step down, says IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati will not step down despite calls to do so following today’s Supreme Court ruling nullifying the August 8 Presidential election.
He says the Commission will however, make internal changes.
In a statement issued today, Chebukati stated that the Commission will make changes to staff and systems.
Chebukati has also asked the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to prosecute IEBC staff involved in election malpractices.
