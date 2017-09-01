I disagree with the Supreme Court ruling but I respect it, says Uhuru Kenyatta

Jubilee Party leader and incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta is at odds with today’s Supreme Court ruling, stating that he does not agree with it but will respect the rule of law.

Speaking in Nairobi today, Uhuru rebuked the opposition for he termed as interfering with the democratic process.

"The Court has made it’s decision. We respect it. We do not agree with it." Jubilee Party Leader and Incumbent President, Uhuru Kenyatta

Uhuru called for peace ahead of the recall slated to be held within the next 60 days.

“Your neighbour remains your neighbour,” the incumbent President said as he urged voters to avoid succumbing to acts of violence.

He vowed to maintain the same agenda that his administration promised to deliver to the people.

“We are not at war. We are ready to return to the ballot, to speak to Kenyans, to tell them what we plan to do for them,” he said.

Kenyatta urged Kenyans to avoid tribalism. He told the opposition to let Kenyans decide who they want to govern the country.

“Kenyans are the ones who will decide, and that is the nature of democracy,” said Uhuru.