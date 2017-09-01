Court nullifies the Presidential re-election of Uhuru Kenyatta

The Supreme of Court of Kenya has nullified the declaration of Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner of the 2017 Presidential elections.

In a majority decision read by Chief Justice David Maraga, the Court stated the electoral process had massive irregularities and the electoral commission had failed to follow the constitution.

The court has ordered fresh vote to be held within 60 days.

“Elections is not an event but an process. After considering the totality of the entire evidence, we are satisfied that the elections were not conducted in accordance to the dictates of the Constitution and the applicable principles,” a six-judge bench, by majority decision, said in a ruling read by Chief Justice Maraga.

“First respondent failed to conduct the presidential election in a manner consistent with the laws of Kenya,” he added. “President Uhuru Kenyatta was not validly elected on August 8.”

However, Judges JB Ojwang and Njoki Ndung’u dissented while judge Mohammed Ibrahim did not take part in the decision because he is unwell in hospital.

The top court in Kenya, in a bold move, ordered the IEBC to conduct a fresh presidential election within strict confines of the law within 60 days.

Lawyers who represented Mr Kenyatta and the IEBC protested the judgment and sought explanations and clarifications from the judges.

Justice Maraga said, in due time, they would be able to demonstrate why they reached their decision.