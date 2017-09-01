Content distribution service company marks 2nd anniversary, expands offerings with events coverage and content marketing.

To mark its second anniversary milestone, Wazo Moja – a distribution service for Africa-related content – is expanding its content distribution service offerings with events coverage and content marketing.

The organisation has also introduced changes to its website (wazomoja.com) to improve user experience on both desktop and mobile versions.

Evolving the platform was important given its role of distribution in the content value chain. Wazo Moja seeks to base its content distribution model on four main capabilities: Social, Mobile, Analytics and Cloud. With the integration of these technologies, it hopes it will streamline its operations, improve customer experience and allow for maximum reach.

Phineahs Munene, Co-founder and CEO at Wazo Moja, says, “It has been a worthwhile journey so far, and I appreciate the opportunity to have engaged with a lot of people through this platform. Moving forward, we hope to focus on our strategy of creating value and achieving sustainable growth.”

Challenges experienced in the past two years have turned into opportunities with reliable insights into how to package structured and unstructured content for distribution. In close cooperation with its partners, Wazo Moja is working to build a collaborative ecosystem that promotes shared success.