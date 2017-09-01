Business highlights – September 1 2017 – Government, Chinese Bank in deal to fund aerial mapping of mineral deposits

Athi River Mining losses hit record high as construction sector slows down:

Cement manufacturer Athi River Mining on Friday announced a net loss of Ksh1.41 billion for the first six months of 2016.

This marked a 428.53% decline for the bourse listed firm, from the Ksh266.78 million loss reported in the same period last year.

The company also reported that during the period under review, revenue dipped by 19.79% to Ksh5.35 billion.

The firm attributed the loss to a slowdown in the construction sector.

Last week Bamburi Cement, the country’s largest cement maker, also reported a 36.31% decline in their net profits.

Logistics firm Express Kenya slides into negative equity:

An audit conducted by PKF Kenya on logistics firm, Express Kenya, has revealed that the company’s debts have surpassed its assets, hence pushing the firm into negative equity.

In the six months ended June 2017, the firm’s liabilities exceeded its assets by Ksh119 million.

The firm now joins Uchumi Supermarkets and Kenya Airways in the list of bourse-listed companies that have more liabilities than assets.

The negative equity position “indicates that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern” said Darshan Prabhulal Shah, a partner at PKF.

Government, Chinese Bank in deal to fund aerial mapping of mineral deposits:

The Government of Kenya and China’s Exim Bank have inked a Ksh7 billion loan agreement to fund an airborne mapping project of Kenya’s mineral resources.

This follows the signing of the government-to-government framework agreement in July by the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

The survey is intended to shore up mineral investment in the country.

“The plan is to have the project kick off in November 2017. The loan agreement documents have been sent to China and upon completion of the paper work, the project will officially be launched with approval from the Attorney General,” said Mining Cabinet Secretary Dan Kazungu.