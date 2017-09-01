Business highlights – September 1 2017 – Kenya based power firm sues British, German companies for breach of contract

Coca Cola launches sugar-free soda:

Multinational beverage producer Coca-Cola Company has unveiled a sugar-free soda in its bid to diversify its brand portfolio.

The new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar which has an improved taste is more like the original Coca-Cola without sugar.

“As part of the brand’s strategy, we are making choice easier and simpler for those who love the great taste, upliftment and refreshment of the Coca-Cola brand,” said Coca-Cola marketing manager Kenya, Lucy Oduor.

Ms. Oduor added that both variants will be available in the market to provide consumers with a choice that will fit their preference and life styles.

Power firm sues British, German companies for breach of contract:

A private power firm is now demanding Ksh13 billion from two foreign companies over breach of a contract in the 35 megawatt Homa Bay hyacinth-to-energy plant.

Watt Dynamics Limited claims to have initiated the Ksh26 billion project but the German and British companies took it over without proper compensation.

Watts says it negotiated for and obtained express approval from the Ministry of Energy for the proposed 35MW biomass power plant and acquired land for it from Homa Bay County.

The firm now wants the court to order that it be compensated by the two companies which took over the project in 2015 but walked out of the arrangement with Watts two years later.

TransCentury suffers Ksh1.04 billion loss in HY1:

Bourse-listed infrastructure firm, TransCentury Limited, posted a Ksh1.04 billion decline in revenue for the six months ended June 2017.

The firm had returned to profitability in the same period last year on the back of a Sh4 billion write back on its Sh8 billion debt

Revenue from operations in the period under review fell by 27.68% to Ksh2.99 billion from Ksh4.14 billion in 2016.

Income from other investment streams plunged drastically from Ksh18.2 billion last year to Ksh2 billion this year.

“The Group’s performance in H1 (first half) of the year was affected by the lingering effects of constrained access to credit lines in 2016, which slowed our project acquisition for most of 2016 that would have come into execution in H1,” the company said in a statement.