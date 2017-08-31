Sports highlights – August 31 2017 – Harambee Stars to face Mauritania, Morocco in friendlies

Harambee Stars to face Mauritania, Morocco in friendlies

Tonight Kenya’s second string men’s side dabbed “Team Kenya” and coached by Musa Otieno will take on Mauritania in Morocco in an international friendly. The contest is the first of two matchesset to prepare this team for next year’s Africa Nations Championship (Chan) tournament which will be hosted in Kenya between January 12 and February 4. The match kicks off at 7pm Kenyan time at the 80,000-seater Grand Stade de Casablanca, same venue for Kenya’s next tie against the hosts on Monday. “We have been working on a some things over the past week and are here to try them out. The aim is to build a cohesive unit and put up a good showing during Chan,” Nakumatt striker Kepha Aswani said. Also, the senior men’s team Harambee Stars will Thursday morning depart for Maputo ahead of Saturday’s high profile friendly against the host nation at the Estadio de Zimpeto. Stars head coach Stanley Okumbi is missing a host of key players including captain Victor Wanyama, Michael Olunga, Ayub Timbe, Johanna Omollo and Eric ‘Marcello’ Ouma for various reasons.

Riyad Mahrez leaves Algeria training camp to seal transfer deal from Leicester

Riyad Mahrez has been given permission by Algeria to leave the national team’s camp in order to complete a transfer from Leicester. The Algerian Football Federation announced that Mahrez was given permission to leave the Algeria squad and return to Europe to “formalise his transfer to his new club”. Leicester winger Mahrez has expressed a desire to leave the King Power Stadium and has been linked with a host of clubs over the summer, with Roma having already had three bids rejected, the third being £32m. The likes of Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are also reported to be interested in Mahrez, who was PFA Player of the Year in 2016 after playing a key role in Leicester’s shock Premier League title win that season. Mahrez has been with the Algeria squad preparing for their upcoming World Cup qualifying double-header with Zambia, but the FAF has given him the green light to resolve his club future before the transfer deadline.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain undergoes medical ahead of Liverpool move

Liverpool have agreed a fee of £35m for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who had a medical with the Anfield club on Wednesday evening. Chamberlain, is set to join Liverpool on a six-year deal after the two clubs came to an agreement on Wednesday, although Oxlade-Chamberlain is yet to agree personal terms with the Reds. Liverpool will pay a fee of £35m for Oxlade-Chamberlain – the same figure that was previously agreed with Chelsea for the versatile midfielder. Oxlade-Chamberlain, currently away on international duty with England, conducted a medical at St George’s Park ahead of his proposed move to Anfield. The former Southampton youngster turned down a new improved deal at Arsenal earlier this month which would have seen him earn £180,000 a week.