Sports highlights – August 31 2017 – Crystal Palace bid Ksh3.6 billion for Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala

Manchester City still keen on Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez

With the deadline approaching Manchester City remain very keen to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal. So far, City have still only made the one bid for Sanchez – a £50m offer which was rejected by Arsenal – contrary to reports of a second offer. City intend to improve that initial offer, though, and club officials are in Chile to help co-ordinate any medical or personal negotiations if a deal is agreed between the two clubs. Sanchez has less than 11 months remaining on his current contract and is yet to sign terms on a fresh deal at the Emirates. Arsenal denied claims Sanchez had handed in a transfer request on Monday night, but it was reported that the forward had asked to leave the Chile training camp to “conduct personal business”. Arsene Wenger has reiterated his desire to keep Sanchez throughout the summer and said earlier this month that he hoped the former Barcelona man would extend his contract.

Tottenham agree deal to sign Fernando Llorente from Swansea

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign striker Fernando Llorente from Swansea. It is understands Spurs started negotiations to Llorenteo on Tuesday and agreed terms with Swansea on the deal on Wednesday morning. Chelsea are also in talks to sign Llorente, although no official bid has been launched by the Premier League champions. Swansea coach Paul Clement had said he was confident of keeping Llorente at the Liberty Stadium earlier this week but did admit “something can come out of absolutely nowhere” ahead of Deadline Day. The Spain international joined Swansea from Sevilla last summer and scored 15 goals during his debut season in the Premier League, helping the Swans retain their top-flight status.

Crystal Palace bid Ksh3.6 billion for Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala

Crystal Palace have made a bid of £23 million (Ksh3.6 billion) for Manchester City centre-back Eliaquim Mangala. Palace are hoping City will accept the offer for the 26-year-old, but the deal seems unlikely. Liverpool’s Mamadou Sakho was Palace’s first choice. The Frenchman, is keen to return to Selhurst Park, where he enjoyed a successful loan last term. But despite Palace improving their offer Liverpool seem unwilling to lower their asking price of £30m. Mangala is also a target of West Bromwich Albion, who will only let Jonny Evans leave if they have a replacement, and Mangala is their preferred candidate. With City looking to sign Evans and the Northern Ireland defender keen to move to Etihad Stadium, that deal would appear straightforward.