News highlights – August 31 2017 – KSSSA boss Ngetich dies in road accident

AU advises Kenyans to abide by Supreme Court ruling

The African Union has urged to Kenyans to abide by the Supreme Court’s ruling on the presidential petition filed by the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA). The union’s Peace and Security Council also praised the Supreme Court, whose judges are expected to rule on the petition on Friday, for having taken up the matter when Nasa decided to contest the results of the August 8 presidential elections in the country’s highest court. The African Union also urged Kenyans to uphold the decision made by the court. “The Council recognised the fact that the aggrieved political parties resorted to established legal channels and mechanisms as provided for in the Constitution of Kenya to address contentious issues on the outcomes of the election of August 8, 2017,” the council said in a statement released from the AU’s headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

EAC’s e-Passport roll-out begins

Passport holders will from today be required to replace them with electronic ones. The immigration department is expected to launch the e-passports. Acting interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i will preside over the relaunch. The current passports will, however, remain in use for two years before they become obsolete. The e-passport will feature a microchip with data about the holder. To get the e-passport, applicants will be required to apply for a replacement passport and return their current ones. According to the ministry, this was to be done simultaneously with other East African Community member states. “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the roll-out will now be done as stated,” Gordon Kihalangwa, director department of immigration services, said.

KSSSA boss Ngetich dies in road accident

The Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Chairman Kimutai Ngetich died on Wednesday morning in a road accident that occurred in Jubat area near Londiani junction along the Nakuru-Kericho highway. According to Londiani OCPD Joseph Odipo, Ngetich and the driver of the PSV vehicle on which he was aboard died after it rammed into the rear of a tractor at around 6:00am before deviating off the read into a nearby ditch. Only two passengers are still admitted at the hospital after sustaining injuries but the rest have since been discharged. “We were planning to have a party to celebrate our big win in Gulu and a successful year overall for the KSSSA. But then this has happened and it’s very untimely. Ngetich was great boss; never confrontational but always got the job done. He will sorely be missed,” Secretary General David.