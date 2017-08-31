King Kaka set to Launch a video tomorrow

August 31, 2017 48 Views

Kaka Sungura well known as King KAKA is set to release a new Video on Friday the 1st, September 2017.The video features one and only Phenomena woman Fena Gitu who recently signed to join Kaka Empire.

Kaka Sungura went on to his social media accounts  posting a message to his fans on his big awaited day

Here is what King KAKA said.

“Hold up y’all King Kaka fans, your King is dropping a new track this Friday. The Kaka Empire honcho is dropping a new track featuring on of the illest, Fena Gitu alias Phenomenal woman. In his social media posts, he has been including 1.9.17 which made us raise our eyebrows. He, however, set the record straight via his Instagram.”

Najua nimekuwa silent… for a month now? Na industry imekuwa silent,” said the rapper in a video posted on his gram. Well, there you have it, five days to go.

Ladies And Gentlemen. Aaaaaaaand We Are Back To BizNas. 1st order, this Friday King Kaka ft @fena_menal New Video Kubwaaaaaaaaaaa I missed you guys.

 

Ask King Kaka.

A post shared by King Kaka (@thekingkaka) on

