Jumia urges government and private sector to help grow tourism sector

It is crucial that governments and the private sector continue working together to grow the tourism and travel sector, that accounts for approximately 7.8% of Africa’s GDP, a new report has affirmed.

“The services sector, in particular tourism, is one of the major contributors to Africa’s economy through such functions as providing foreign exchange and employment,” says Jumia travel’s Josephine Wawira.

"We believe that business opportunities and investment potential within Africa’s tourism sector are significant. It’s a vast market that holds promise for businesses looking for new markets." President and CEO of Corporate Council on Africa. Florizelle Liser

Liser was addressing the ongoing 41st Annual World Tourism Conference in Kigali, Rwanda on Tuesday.

Sharing the same platform, UNCTAD’s Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi commended intra-African tourism, saying that due to its non-seasonality, and characterized by conference, medical, education, and business tourism; is one of the fastest growing tourism in the continent, providing more sustainable support to the hotel industry. “Over the past 10 years, intra-African tourism grew from 34% to 44% of the total number of tourists in Africa, with a projected growth of 50% over the next 10 years,” said Kituyi.

The role of online travel

Wawira argues that in this light and in today’s globally digital world, tourism related businesses are striving to position themselves on the online map. The travel sector is one that has over the years evolved in its online presence, notably from the mid 1990’s. Today, most travelers for both business and leisure plan their trips, book their hotel stays and flights online.

In a report published earlier this year by Jumia Travel highlighting Kenya’s hospitality trends, 96% of primary travel searches in the country are done online. 44% of them are made less than a week before check-in, while 25% of the customers search and book a hotel room online the same day. Globally, the number of bookings made on the internet stand at 148.3 million while the percentage of same day hotel reservations via smartphone stand at 65%.

Also speaking at the 3-day Kigali conference whose theme is – Unlocking Africa’s Potential Through Tourism – Jumia Travel’s Country Manager Cyrus Onyiego, noted that “the convenience brought about by the availability and accessibility of services online at the travelers’ comfort, has been a key contributor to this evolution that has made a vivid impression on the travel industry.”

By enhancing travelers’ options, online travel is changing tourism trends in the region. Thus, adopting unique and seamless models such as online payments will help relevant players including travel agents, hotels, and even government ministries to give tourism consumers personalized experiences, while maintaining strong margins.