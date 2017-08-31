Governor Sonko warns contractors to be careful of fraudsters and cartels claiming to represent City Hall

Individuals purporting to represent Mike Sonko are soliciting bribes from contractors and suppliers, the Nairobi Governor has said.
In a statement issued this morning, Sonko castigated the fraudsters and has vowed to crack down on their activities.
“I wish to categorically state here that I have NOT mandated anyone whatsoever to solicit or follow up on any pending payments at City Hall,” Sonko said.
"We shall put elaborate measures to ensure genuine contractors and suppliers with pending payments are verified and paid promptly."
“To those with fake claims and the cartels; please KEEP OFF before the long arm of the government gets hold of you. Under my administration, tenders will be awarded transparently and according to the procurement laws,” the Governor assured.
“Any contractors/suppliers/county staff swindled of any money should report to the DCI, EACC or send details to me on 0722886600/0727447777,” said Sonko.
