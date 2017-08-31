Coca-Cola seeks to extend market lead with launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Coca-Cola has moved to diversify its current beverage portfolio with the introduction of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar with the fast growth and opportunities presented in Kenya’s beverage market. The new product which has an improved taste is more like the original Coca-Cola and without sugar.

The new soft drink (Coca-Cola Zero Sugar) is improved with a unique blend of flavors that gives the real taste. The company had earlier on released its annual report on its impact on the environment and consumers.

“To drive sustainable growth for our brands will require a continued strategic shift in how we think about growth and how we continuously satisfy the needs of our consumers.”, Coca-Cola Country Manager Kenya, Satyajit Ram said.

The refreshed brand will sport a new look featuring the iconic red Coca-Cola bottle against the familiar black background known by loyal Coke Zero fans. The packaging revamp supports the company’s “One Brand” strategy to bring all Coca-ColaTrademark brands together to show fans we have a Coca-Cola for everyone.

“As part of the brand’s strategy, they are making choice easier and simpler for those who love the great taste, upliftment, and refreshment of the Coca-Cola brand.To provide choice among consumers there will be two Coca-Cola variants in the market; Coca-Cola Original Taste and Coca-Cola with Zero Sugar.”Lucy Oduor.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will be available more outlets in 300ml RGB, 500ml, 1.25Lt PET and 330ml Cans.

The launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is in line with the “One Brand” Strategy which seeks to help consumers choose whichever Coca-Cola suits their taste, lifestyle, and diet, enabling them to enjoy the company’s beverages.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will be supported by an integrated marketing campaign, including television, digital, radio, outdoor, social media and retail advertising.