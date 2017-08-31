Business highlights – August 31 2017 – Hundreds of city commuters left stranded as rail workers boycott duty

Safaricom’s Little app launches in Lagos:

Online cab-hailing app, Little, is set to be launched in Lagos, Nigeria in October taking abroad its battle for customers with rival firms Uber and Taxify that are also present in the West Africa.

This will be the first time that the Safaricom-backed app is entering a foreign market in its expansion drive.

Little’s chief executive Kamal Budhabatti on Wednesday said that the firm is also aiming to grow its network locally by launching the e-hailing app in Eldoret and Nakuru towns.

The app is currently in use in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

Hundreds of city commuters left stranded as rail workers boycott duty:

Hundreds of city commuters were on Thursday morning left stranded while looking for alternative transport means after train services were grounded due to a staff strike.

Workers at the Rift Valley Railways (RVR) downed their tools protesting the termination of their service, in a month that saw the government cancel the rail firm’s operating licence.

The workers said the strike, which was in its second day, will only be called off once they know their new terms of employment under the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC).

The commuter train plying between the Nairobi’s city centre and Syokimau via Imara Daima has been grounded since Wednesday morning following the protests.