Newspaper summaries – August 31 2017 – AU urges Kenyans to abide by Supreme Court ruling

Daily Nation

AU urges Kenyans to abide by Supreme Court ruling:

The African Union has appealed to Kenyans to abide by the Supreme Court’s ruling on the presidential petition filed by the opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa).

The union’s Peace and Security Council also praised the Supreme Court, whose judges are expected to rule on the petition on Friday, for having taken up the matter when Nasa decided to contest the results of the August 8 presidential elections in the country’s highest court.

The African Union also urged Kenyans to “unequivocally’’ uphold the decision made by the court.

Tributes flow at Ouko’s widow requiem mass:

President Uhuru Kenyatta has eulogised the late Christabel Ouko as “a woman of great substance whose contribution to different sectors in the country would forever be cherished.”

President Kenyatta described the late Mrs Ouko, the widow of slain Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Ouko as a resilient person, a pillar of strength and a beacon of hope for both the young and the old.

“I had profound respect and admiration for Mrs Christabel Ouko, a woman of great substance whose contribution to the nation, particularly in areas of social work, community empowerment and farming would forever be cherished,” read the condolence message.

Igembe South MP rides in matatu to State House date:

After the Jubilee parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday at State House, which was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, one thing stood out.

A 23-year-old man, the MP-elect for Igembe South John Paul Mwirigi did what most Kenyans would say does not befit the status of an MP.

Mr Mwirigi, the youngest MP, does not own a car. He relies on friends to drive him around.

After being driven to State House by Tharaka MP George Murugara, Mr Mwirigi did not want to bother his colleagues any more. Once the meeting ended, he walked out of State House, past the gate towards town in the hope that he will meet a Mr Kobia, a friend who had volunteered to drive him around until he gets a car.

The Standard

Police secure lawyer PLO Lumumba’s rural home after threats:

Police have beefed up security at the rural home of lawyer PLO Lumumba in Siaya County after workers there allegedly received death threats from unknown people.

Area OCPD Paul Kiarie, who spent the entire Tuesday at the homestead in Usigu division, Bondo sub-county, investigating the source of the alleged threat, said four police officers have been stationed at the home.

Mr Kiarie said police have received intelligence indicating that some people were planning to attack and destroy property at the home because of Lumumba’s remarks during the hearing of the presidential petition at the Supreme Court.

Governors to elect Salim Mvurya as chairman:

Governors elected on a Jubilee ticket and its affiliates have agreed to elect Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya as the Council of Governors chairman.

Mr Mvurya, who ditched the opposition in the run up to elections, had previously served as deputy chairman of the CoG for two terms.

Jubilee controls a majority of the counties. At a meeting with the governors, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the council is supposed to play an important role in managing the affairs of devolution.

President Kenyatta regretted that the past five years were marred by confusion, which was mostly created by those who served as chairs of the CoG.

NASA tells MPs to attend swearing-in session:

Legislators allied to the National Super Alliance (NASA) will attend Thursday’s swearing-in after rescinding a threat to skip the key ceremony.

The Opposition legislators Wednesday held a Parliamentary Group meeting where they unanimously resolved to present themselves to take the oath of office and also participate in the election of House speakers.

Last Friday, NASA held its first Parliamentary Group meeting and postponed the decision only a day after Suna East MP-elect Junet Mohamed had issued a statement saying they would skip the ceremony until the Supreme Court made a determination on the presidential election.

The Star

Anxiety as Supreme Court judges retreat to write Raila petition judgement:

Supreme Court judges have retreated to an undisclosed location to write the judgement on the petition filed by Raila Odinga against the declaration of Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner of the presidential poll.

With voluminous and lengthy submissions to consider, the judges have less than 24 hours to burn the midnight oil and come up with a judgement that will chart the destiny of the country.

While Uhuru says there is nothing before the court that can have his win invalidated, NASA leader Raila says the evidence before the court is so impeccable that leaves the court with no other option but to call for fresh elections within 60 days.

First cancer ‘living drug’ gets go-ahead:

The US has approved the first treatment to redesign a patient’s own immune system so it attacks cancer.

The regulator – the US Food and Drug Administration – said its decision was a “historic” moment and medicine was now “entering a new frontier”.

The company Novartis is charging $475,000 (£367,000) for the “living drug” therapy, which leaves 83 per cent of people free of a type of blood cancer.

Doctors in the UK said the announcement was an exciting step forward.

The living drug is tailor-made to each patient, unlike conventional therapies such as surgery or chemotherapy.

Baringo student dies after falling off cliff while running from KFS officers:

A family in Baringo wants a probe launched after their son reportedly died after falling off a cliff while being chased by KFS officers.

Edwin Chepkonga, a 17-year-old candidate at Kapkirwok Day Secondary School, died on Monday.

His body was retrieved on Wednesday by residents who also complained of harassment by security officers.

Resident Evans Sila said they teamed up with 50 youths to recover the body after police declined to assist them.

“His mother Christine Chepkonga informed us that she had spotted the body over the cliff,” Sila said.

Business Daily

Deacons to go online in search of more clients:

Clothing and lifestyle goods retailer Deacons East Africa #ticker:DCON is set to open an online portal to tap tech-savvy customers with an eye on boosting flattening sales and cutting operating costs.

The NSE-listed firm plans to start taking orders online and delivering them to customers’ doorsteps in the first quarter of next year.

The loss-making retailer Wednesday said the e-commerce platform, being developed at a cost of between Sh10.32 million and Sh15.48 million ($100,000-$150,000), will cut operating expenses by about 20 per cent.

Chief executive Muchiri Wahome said the firm is drawing on lessons from online shopping platform, Jumia, where its brands are digitally marketed, in designing its own platform.

Heavy debt load leaves Airtel in Sh8 billion loss:

Telecoms service provider Airtel Kenya ended the 2016 financial year with a Sh45 billion debt load, a newly-released annual financial report says.

The report, which was published on the Delhi-based parent company’s website, has for the very first time made public the inner details of the company’s financial health – that has left the company deep in the loss-making territory.

Airtel’s current liabilities of Sh55.3 billion in the year to December 2016 far exceeded its current assets worth Sh9.7 billion, indicating Kenya’s second largest telecoms operator is technically insolvent.

The company’s current ratio – an accounting standard used to measure liquidity position – stood at 0.18.

UBA Bank profit dips 90pc on high costs:

The Kenyan unit of UBA Bank’s half-year profit after tax dropped 89.5 per cent weighed by increased operating expenses.

The bank, which operates as a subsidiary of the United Bank for Africa Plc, reported Sh7.1 million net profit in six months ended June compared to Sh68.1 million recorded in the first half of 2016.

UBA Bank was licensed by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) in 2009, allowing it to start operation from scratch.

The bank’s total operating expenses stood at Sh293.6 million as of June 2017 compared to Sh273.7 million during the same period in 2016.